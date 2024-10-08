"Nothing can ease the pain": Canadian news director who died suddenly had two kids under 10

The unexpected passing of Canadian TV news director Chantel Grillo has shaken the local community, and many are offering their support.

On Friday, October 4, Hamilton-based CHCH News announced on social media that there would be no evening news due to “a medical emergency in the newsroom.”

Before a late-night newscast that same day, CHCH News Director Greg O’Brien announced the passing of “a beloved friend who is one of our most amazing and talented behind-the-scenes colleagues.”

“I can tell you it’s been a painful day unlike any other,” he stated. “We are all heartbroken.”

A GoFundMe reveals that Grillo had passed away suddenly.

“We are heartbroken to share the devastating news that our beloved Chantel passed away suddenly on October 4 at the young age of 39,” writes Grillo’s aunt, Patricia Schwenk.

“Chantel leaves behind her loving husband Al, her two beautiful children Alexis (12) and Zander (9), as well as her grieving parents Lisa and Darrell Cleland. As a news director at CH, Chantel also touched the lives of her CH family. They are all devastated by the loss of a much-loved friend and colleague.”

Less than 24 hours after it was posted, the fundraiser has already received over $20,000 in donations, just over half its $40,000 goal.

Schwenk continued, “Nothing can ease the pain of this tragic loss, but your support on any level will help to alleviate some of the financial burden off of the Grillo Family as they navigate this difficult time.”

Grillo’s coworkers and members of the Canadian media shared messages of condolences and support online.

Crushing loss for our @CHCHTV family.

Chantel was a dedicated wife and mom of two.

Please help out her family if you can. https://t.co/8WG58iM9Sb — Tim Bolen (@timbolen) October 8, 2024

Our TV family is in mourning after the sudden and absolutely tragic passing of our friend Chantel. But nothing can compare to what her family is dealing with. Husband without his wife and two beautiful kids without their loving Mom. Please help them. https://t.co/f8zKKNk2WE — Phil Perkins (@PhilPerkinsCP24) October 8, 2024

A devastating loss for the @CHCHTV team. We will miss you forever, Chantel ❤️https://t.co/4ZaeCaA7kg — Em Tayler (@EmilyNTayler) October 8, 2024

So heartbreaking. Chantel was such a kind soul. Sending love to her family and to your team 🙏 — Melanie Ng (@CityMelanie) October 8, 2024

So upsetting. Thank you to all of you who cared about Chantel for sharing some of her with us at this hard time 🫶🏻 — Clara Pasieka on Politics (@PasiekaOnPol) October 8, 2024

On her social media bio, Grillo describes herself as a “News Director. Mom. Miami Dolphins for life.”