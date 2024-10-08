NewsMediaCanada

"Nothing can ease the pain": Canadian news director who died suddenly had two kids under 10

Irish Mae Silvestre
Oct 8 2024, 7:54 pm
"Nothing can ease the pain": Canadian news director who died suddenly had two kids under 10
chch.com | @changrillo/Shutterstock

The unexpected passing of Canadian TV news director Chantel Grillo has shaken the local community, and many are offering their support.

On Friday, October 4, Hamilton-based CHCH News announced on social media that there would be no evening news due to “a medical emergency in the newsroom.”

Before a late-night newscast that same day, CHCH News Director Greg O’Brien announced the passing of “a beloved friend who is one of our most amazing and talented behind-the-scenes colleagues.”

“I can tell you it’s been a painful day unlike any other,” he stated. “We are all heartbroken.”

chch news

@changrillo/Instagram

A GoFundMe reveals that Grillo had passed away suddenly.

“We are heartbroken to share the devastating news that our beloved Chantel passed away suddenly on October 4 at the young age of 39,” writes Grillo’s aunt, Patricia Schwenk.

“Chantel leaves behind her loving husband Al, her two beautiful children Alexis (12) and Zander (9), as well as her grieving parents Lisa and Darrell Cleland. As a news director at CH, Chantel also touched the lives of her CH family. They are all devastated by the loss of a much-loved friend and colleague.”

chantel grillo

GoFundMe

Less than 24 hours after it was posted, the fundraiser has already received over $20,000 in donations, just over half its $40,000 goal.

Schwenk continued, “Nothing can ease the pain of this tragic loss, but your support on any level will help to alleviate some of the financial burden off of the Grillo Family as they navigate this difficult time.”

Grillo’s coworkers and members of the Canadian media shared messages of condolences and support online.

On her social media bio, Grillo describes herself as a “News Director. Mom. Miami Dolphins for life.”

