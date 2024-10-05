Longtime CTV reporter opens up about symptomless double cancer diagnosis

For years, John Vennavally-Rao has been a familiar face on Canadian TV screens, serving as the Toronto correspondent for CTV National News.

While the veteran journalist is used to telling stories about others, he recently shared an important one of his own.

In September, Vennavally-Rao opened up about his double cancer diagnosis.

He was informed about the shocking news after a routine colonoscopy last year when doctors told him he had both rectal and lung cancer, as well as cancerous lesions on his liver.

On the off chance you’ve been wondering where I’ve been for the last year… https://t.co/WipRoCLCHr — John Vennavally-Rao (@jvrCTV) September 5, 2024

It was a bombshell diagnosis, and what made it even harder to believe was that he had felt no symptoms.

He was a nonsmoker in his early 50s and lived a healthy lifestyle overall. He wouldn’t have even known about the cancer if he didn’t go in for a colonoscopy.

Speaking to Daily Hive, the 53-year-old credited his wife, Tammy, and his friends for encouraging him to book a check-up.

While learning that he was facing two types of cancers was “scary and shocking,” the longtime reporter said it was a relief to be diagnosed while treatment options were still available.

Vennavally-Rao admitted that the past year has been a “slog” as he had to go through surgeries to remove half of his right lung, part of his colon, and over half of his liver.

“But things are on track,” the CTV journalist said, sounding positive. “Hopefully, we can get into a stable situation for a long time and go back to work.”

Living for today and looking ahead

Vennavally-Rao shared that his latest operation was ostomy reversal surgery. In January, he needed an ileostomy bag for doctors to conduct a temporary bypass in his digestive system.

“For eight months, I had that pouch, and that was reversed last week,” he explained, noting that he’s currently going through a “period of adjustment.”

Aside from having to take specialized drugs, he also has to receive a scan every three months.

“If everything’s looking pretty good between scans, then I just sort of live my life until the next scan, and we’ll see where things go,” he said.

The uncertainty of what the next day could bring has also made Vennavally-Rao rethink his approach to life.

“It’s a lot more of living in the moment and maximizing the time that you have. I don’t know how much time I have,” he admitted.

“It could be a long time time. Things could also go badly at any time.”

Love and support go a long way

Despite the pain and uncertainty of Vennavally-Rao’s journey, he is extremely grateful for the kindness and support he has received.

He admitted that being open about his diagnosis placed him out of his comfort zone because that’s just something he’s not used to doing.

“As a reporter, the story’s not about you; it’s what’s happening to other people,” he stated. “That’s not something that I had done at all in my almost 30-year career.”

But Vennavally-Rao felt that if his experience helped just one person, it could make a difference.

He’s also been taken aback by the kindness he has received throughout his journey from CTV national viewers, colleagues, loved ones and even strangers.

“Not that I didn’t think people were kind before all this happened, but just the well wishes and comments people have made, it’s been comments of support,” he said.

Recently, his wife participated in the Walk to Conquer Cancer and, thanks to the generosity of friends, family, and other supporters, collected $30,000 in donations. She’s been the most “incredible support” to him.

“She’s been to every appointment, every scan, was camped out in the hospital with me every night that I was there for a month,” he shared, adding that his friends have also been an important pillar of encouragement.

“I just think it’s so important to have friends. It’s been an enormous help to this whole ordeal.”

An important message

If there’s a main takeaway Vennavally-Rao wants to share, it’s a simple one: follow through with regular cancer screenings.

“I can’t imagine what would have happened if I hadn’t got that colonoscopy,” he said.

The CTV reporter acknowledged that many people put off their routine screening, but based on his own story, the procedure can save a life.

“I think it’s so important, and my gosh, if anybody is a poster boy for a cancer screening, it’s got to be me.”