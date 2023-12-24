Laura Lynch, one of the founding members of the American country music band The Chicks, formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, has passed away, and now tributes are pouring in from fans worldwide.

“This is so, so sad,” a user wrote on X.



According to ABC13, The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that the 65-year-old Lynch was driving on a two-lane highway.

A Dodge Ram travelling in the opposite direction attempted to pass another vehicle and crashed into Lynch head-on.

Lynch was pronounced dead at the scene.

In 1989, well before they became The Chicks, bassist Lynch, guitarist Robin Lynn Macy, and Martie and Emily Erwin founded the band.

Lynch was the band’s lead singer before she left the group in the 90s due to differences with the label.

The Dixie Chicks became The Chicks in 2020, and the band has shared its own tribute to Lynch on social media.

1/2 Laura was a bright light…her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band. Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band. pic.twitter.com/Q2WsqF5miM — The Chicks (@thechicks) December 23, 2023

A band that changed my life in music. So glad I still have this. Will be listening and thinking of Laura. 🩵 pic.twitter.com/hzluRMBhOq — Emily Bowie (@FairAirMusic) December 23, 2023

Just so sad to hear this. Deepest condolences from her Texas neighbors, to you all. Walk in light Laura. — Rima Isam Anabtawi (@rimaanabtawi) December 23, 2023