NewsCuratedPop CultureCanada

"A bright light": Tributes pour in after founding member of The Chicks dies in crash

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Dec 24 2023, 6:47 pm
"A bright light": Tributes pour in after founding member of The Chicks dies in crash
@TheChicks/Twitter

Laura Lynch, one of the founding members of the American country music band The Chicks, formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, has passed away, and now tributes are pouring in from fans worldwide.

“This is so, so sad,” a user wrote on X.

According to ABC13, The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that the 65-year-old Lynch was driving on a two-lane highway.

A Dodge Ram travelling in the opposite direction attempted to pass another vehicle and crashed into Lynch head-on.

Lynch was pronounced dead at the scene.

In 1989, well before they became The Chicks, bassist Lynch, guitarist Robin Lynn Macy, and Martie and Emily Erwin founded the band.

Lynch was the band’s lead singer before she left the group in the 90s due to differences with the label.

The Dixie Chicks became The Chicks in 2020, and the band has shared its own tribute to Lynch on social media.

 

 

Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Curated
+ Pop Culture
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop