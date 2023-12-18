The Toronto Raptors lost a member of their family on Sunday with the passing of former NBA centre Eric Montross.

Montross, who spent parts of two seasons with the Raptors in the early 2000s, passed away at the age of 52 after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

An alumni of the University of North Carolina, Montross was most recently working as a commentator for the UNC men’s basketball team on Tar Heel Sports Network.

“The family of Eric Montross (Laura, Sarah, Andrew, and Megan) is announcing that he passed away on Sunday, December 17, surrounded by loved ones at his home in Chapel Hill,” UNC Basketball announced on social media. “Eric was diagnosed with cancer in March 2023, and his family is grateful for the tremendous support and the truly overwhelming love expressed by so many people as he battled with his signature determination and grace.”

While Toronto was the final stop on his professional basketball career, Montross played for five other teams in the NBA across his eight seasons: the Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, New Jersey Nets, and Philadelphia 76ers.

He totalled 465 regular-season and 16 playoff games during his time in the league, including 61 regular-season and five playoff games in Toronto from 2000-01 to 2001-02. A 7’0” centre known as “Big E,” Montross also won the NCAA title with North Carolina as a player in 1993.

The statement from UNC Basketball also gave kudos to the staff at UNC Lineberger Cancer Center, where Montross received the majority of his treatment.

“To know Eric was to be his friend, and the family knows that the ripples from the generous, thoughtful way that he lived his life will continue in the lives of the many people he touched with his deep and sincere kindness,” the statement continued. “The family asks for privacy during this difficult period.”