Taylor Swift keeps on giving her fans something to look forward to.

Hot on the heels of her bombshell Grammy’s announcement that her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, is releasing in April, the pop megastar now has another treat in store for fans waiting to stream her wildly successful Eras Tour Concert Film.

On Wednesday, Swift announced the concert film, which she’s titled Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version), will make its streaming debut on March 15, exclusively on Disney+.

“This week is truly the best kind of chaos. I’m thrilled to let you know I’ve found a streaming home for The Eras Tour Concert Film, and that home will be @disneyplus,” Swift wrote on Instagram.

In true Taylor fashion, the singer-songwriter added that the streaming version of the film will include “cardigan”— the lead single from her eighth studio album, Folklore — and four additional songs from the acoustic part of the concert.

The Eras Tour Concert Film broke massive records following its release in theatres last summer, raking in US$260 million worldwide at the global box office.

Swift is currently continuing her worldwide Eras Tour in Tokyo, Japan.

She’s set to bring the tour to Canada with stops in Vancouver and Toronto this winter.