The RBC Avion Rewards sale gave Canadian Taylor Swift fans one last chance to secure tickets to her trio of Vancouver shows in 2024, but many have been disappointed again.

Earlier this month, Swift announced that she’d be coming to the West Coast for her wildly popular Eras Tour in December 2024, with three shows scheduled for BC Place.

Fans who could not get tickets for her six Toronto shows and Canadians who were hoping Swift would announce another Canadian tour stop rejoiced.

But when the time came for fans to see if they would have a chance of getting tickets, many were heartbroken after they were waitlisted.

There was one last hope for Swifties hoping for tickets. RBC was announced as the official ticket-access partner for the Eras Tour. If you were lucky enough to sign up for the Avion Rewards Member Registration, the emails started landing in fans’ inboxes around 6 pm ET today.

Sadly, many Swifties were waitlisted once again and turned to social media to “Shake It Off.”

Me waking up this morning again thinking I had a chance again with RBC Avion to get Eras Tour tickets. Again. #ErasTour #TSErasTour #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/fOBqw2Msu6 — Jay (@jswarley29) November 15, 2023

***Sigh**** Why do I bother? Why do I bother? Why do I bother? Why do I bother? Honestly asking for a friend why do I bother? #avion #avionrewards #avionpresale #taylorswift #TheErasTour #ticketmaster — Marianne (@lovely_marianne) November 15, 2023

Waitlisted times 2 for Taylor Swift FML 😭 Avion rewards did NOT reward me — Gem 🐝🐾 (@gem_k_) November 15, 2023

14….. 14 SHOWS I HAVE BEEN WAITLISTED FOR. LORD HELP ME I JUST WANT A CHANCE 😭😭😭😭 #Ticketmaster #TSTheErasTour #avion pic.twitter.com/Z4P1C9mN42 — Serriena Reimer (@serriena771) November 15, 2023

I swear I never want to hear the word waitlisted ever again! 😫 #avion #TSErasTour — Shawna Daly (@filmdaily16) November 15, 2023

Those who were lucky enough to receive a code will now battle for tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.

Swift will grace the stage at BC Place on December 6, 7, and 8 next year.

Snagging tickets to the Eras Tour has truly been a battle for many fans.

Resellers are already jacking up ticket prices, with some tickets going for thousands and pairs going for as much as $17,000 on the resale market.

Are you trying to get tickets to the Eras Tour in Vancouver? Were you waitlisted once again? Let us know in the comments!

With files from Laine Mitchell and Amir Ali