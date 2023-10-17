Canadian police searching for man accused of vandalizing Jewish home with eggs, swastika

Surrey RCMP says it’s investigating vandalism that occurred in South Surrey on Friday that “may have been motivated by hate.”

At approximately 6:31 pm on October 13, Surrey RCMP received a report that a residence that provides services to Jewish communities had been egged and a swastika symbol was drawn and located on the building.

“We recognize that incidents of this nature impact the feeling of safety and security for members of our Jewish community,” said Corporal Vanessa Munn, Surrey RCMP’s media relations officer, in a statement.

“Hate has no place in our city and our officers are working to identify the person responsible so that they can be held accountable.”

The suspect was seen leaving the area on foot. He is described as a 25 to 35-year-old male, slim to medium build, wearing a purple coat, white shirt, black Adidas sweatpants and brown shoes.

Officers were unable to locate the suspect.

The Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit has assumed conduct of the investigation and the BC Hate Crimes Unit has been notified.

Several reports have identified the target of the vandalism as Rabbi Falik Schtroks’ home. Daily Hive has reached out to the rabbi for confirmation and further details about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if you wish to remain anonymous, by calling 1-800-222-8477 or visiting its website here.