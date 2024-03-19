There’s plenty of cool stuff on Amazon Canada, but let’s be honest—sifting through hundreds of thousands of products can be tedious as hell. So we’ve saved you the trouble and found all the ones we think are worth your attention, including self-warming cat beds, no-rinse laundry soap, electric lunchboxes, and lots of other cool things. So put your feet up, read on, and enjoy!

The coolest thing about this extra-large, rip-resistant exfoliating cloth is that you’ll be able to easily clean all those hard-to-reach body parts that other scrubbers just can’t squeeze into. By ditching handles and other ~accoutrements~ and opting for a flexible weave, it’s gentle enough for sensitive skin while sloughing away dead skin. Reviewers go so far as to say it’s the best exfoliating product they’ve ever tried (see ya never, body scrubs!) and are especially fond of how quick drying it is.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $31.50 ( $32.99 )

No WiFi, Bluetooth, or app? No problemo. This sound machine plays soothing sounds even without an additional connection. You can choose from 10 different tunes, and it comes with a genius hanging loop that you can fasten to a stroller, car seat, or wherever you want. A single charge gives you all-day playtime, but it’ll still work even when it’s plugged in, so you can keep that mellow-out music playing into the night. Reviewers joke that the sound options are *so* relaxing that it even helps them chill out during the day.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $49.99

Seedlings and sprouts need extra support when they’re growing, but stabbing random sticks into your planters is *not* the most ideal solution. Instead, opt for these petite dudes that gently cradle your plant babies as they grow. They’re designed to perch on the edge of a planter or vase, with flexible arms that’ll grip any size of sprig. You’ll get three in each order.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $22.88

Unlike the sleek ‘n’ slim patches for daytime, these are thicker and grippier, meaning they’ll stay put while you’re snoozing. Despite their extra staying power, they’re still super gentle and non-drying, leaving the offending area less inflamed and noticeably chilled out once you peel it off in the morning.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $17.99+ ( $18.99+ )

Forget the electrician, because you won’t need them to install this light. It’ll fully juice up in just four hours, giving you up to 20 hours of light before it’s time to plug it in again. Best of all, you can install it wherever you want instead of just where the plugs are. Reviewers love the different lighting options (colours, angles, temperature, etc.), which give them total control of their lighting sitch. It comes with a remote, but you can also operate it by giving the back a quick tap with your finger.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $28.99+

If you’re tired of monopolizing all the plugs in your house whenever it’s time to charge your tech, consider this 3-in-1 station. Your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch can all fit on top, and it’s equipped with a handy indicator light that’ll signal if something is misaligned. Reviewers say it’s surprisingly sturdy, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $59.99 ( $74.99 )

This is the stuff to reach for when it’s time to clean your most delicate or finicky pieces of clothing. Think cashmere or wool sweaters, underwear, lacy bras, baby clothes, swimwear — you get the picture. The formula is plant-derived, which minimizes the risk of any adverse reactions (even for people with sensitive skin), and low-suds, meaning you can, quite literally, just soak and squeeze. A single capful is all you’ll need for a gallon of water!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $22

One container for all your kitchen wraps — sounds genius, no? Reviewers agree, saying this handy storage solution transformed messy drawers and cabinets into a haven of order and tidiness (not to mention made finding what they needed a *lot* easier). Built-in cutters will let you snip off exactly how you need, rather than wrestling with that weird jagged edge on your aluminum foil packaging. It also comes with that weird jagged edge on your aluminum foil packaging. It also comes with labels so you can customize your setup.

This mini Crock-Pot will keep your meal toasty from morning ’til whenever you chow down — no matter what you throw inside. Reviewers love that they can set it and forget it, saving them tons of time during their breaks so they can *actually* enjoy their tasty eats. Its tight-sealing lid will also keep saucy or soupy stuff contained, rather than spilled all over your car seats.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $94.40

This oil-absorbing patch is just the ticket for handling all kinds of skin issues around your proboscis. Thanks to its curved design, it’ll fit over every nook and crevice, sucking out all the icky stuff and leaving your pores looking (and feeling) clearer by morning. Reviewers say they have serious sticking power and don’t curl up, even when worn overnight. You’ll get 10.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $22.97 ( $24.49 )

We cannot stress enough how genius this container is — just pour in your pickles, olives, or other treats. When you’re ready to nosh, flip over the hourglass-shaped container to drain the liquid into the base, giving you a chance to snatch a snack without getting your fingers all mucky. Once you’ve had your fill, flip it back over to return your cornichons to their briny home and keep ’em fresh for longer. Reviewers love its airtight seal and silicone foot that keeps it from sliding around their fridge shelves.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $26.99+

Like a weighted blanket but for your face, this bead-filled eye mask will not only soothe your tired peepers but also block out light. Use it hot or cold, fasten it using the pull-through strap, or just drape it over your face when you need a moment of chill — it’s really up to you. Because it helps keep eyes still and closed, reviewers say it’s a godsend for anyone who has trouble relaxing, OCD, or nervous tics.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $49.06+

Redness, dryness, and flakiness are all things this rescue balm fights against. It goes on green before transforming into the perfect shade of colour-correcting beige to camouflage irritation while soothing your skin and helping it heal. Reviewers say just a dab smooths out their complexion to the point where they can comfortably skip foundation (and it even hides angry zits, too).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $33

Equipped with soft silicone fronds and a helpful handle, this scrubber lathers and cleans like nobody’s business. Unlike porous loofahs and other scrubbies, this option doesn’t trap moisture or bacteria, so you can feel good knowing you’re *actually* cleaning your bod (instead of just smearing around germs from the day before). Reviewers who tried similar cheaper versions say none stand up to this one — either the bristles were too soft, or the material fell apart in weeks.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $28.99

A quick swipe of this stuff creates a protective barrier on your skin, preventing sportswear, shoes, or other clothing from rubbing your body raw. Woohoo! The formula is clothing-safe, non-comedogenic, sweat- and moisture-resistant, and enriched with coconut oil and vitamin E. Reviewers say it withstands hot, humid environments and intense activities (swimming included!) and even helps reduce the post-hair-removal itch.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $13.27+

Finicky orchids hate feeling stifled, and this planter offers aeration and drainage in spades. There’s plenty of room for them to grow new roots (without circling or tangling) while draining excess water so they don’t drown. If you ever need to observe root growth, you can simply pop out the inner pod to take a peek. Reviewers say they’ve never seen their orchids this happy!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $15.99+ ( $19.99+ )

This stuff pulls double duty, making grate clean-up a snap while seasoning your BBQ for future grill seshes. It works with all tools, is completely food-safe (duh), and will never go rancid. Reviewers say it works wonders and leaves behind absolutely zero trace — we’re talking no streaking, no smell, no residue, and no aftertaste.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $17.99

This completely noiseless snuggle spot absorbs and reflects your pet’s body temperature, creating a toasty lil’ setup for them when they’re snoozing. While it’s obviously cozy as all hell, it’s also practical, offering a zippered and machine-washable cover (because messes happen). Reviewers say it’s just the ticket for older pets as the heat helps soothe sore joints.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $26.99+

If you’ve ever found yourself in a public bathroom with zero TP, consider tucking a few of these into your pocket. They’re hypoallergenic, flushable, and individually wrapped, not to mention infused with skin-soothing ingredients like cucumber, aloe, and vitamin E. Reviewers call them a travel essential and say they’re amazing for backcountry camping, too. You’ll get 30 wipes.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $25.90