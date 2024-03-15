If you’re into makeup, hair products, skincare, and wellness goodies, you’re in luck! We’ve kept our eyes on all the latest launches from Sephora Canada, rounded ’em up, and now we’re sharing them all with you. Go ahead and use this as a reference when you’re on the hunt for new products to add to your repertoire!

We’ve ranted and raved about this brand before and for several good reasons. Firstly, every single product smells *divine*. If you’re into moody, unusual, or earthy scents, you’ve got to give them a try — and this body mist is no exception. It’s fresh and bright, with a citrusy green tea vibe that translates super well on the skin. Second, we love that whether you’re choosing a deodorant, body wash, hand lotion, or (apropos!) a body mist, every formula is infused with hydrating and conditioning ingredients to help keep your skin in peak condition.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $61

It might look like all fun and games, but when I say the colour pay-off is real, I MEAN IT. For a gelatinous lil’ stick, this thing is seriously pigmented, feels light as air, and is chock-full of skin-conditioning ingredients (think aloe, seawater, and vegan collagen). Because the formula is so slick, it won’t disturb anything you’ve put underneath but still blends like a dream (like with all stains, just make sure you work fast). The tube might not be massive, but when you get this much tint with so little effort, I predict it will last forever — well, almost. The colour is buildable, too, so you can go easily bold if you feel like it.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $33

Like with the OG Dew Drops, you’ll get the benefits of niacinamide and hyaluronic acid in every drop — with the added bonus of a sheer tint! That means it’s perfect for no-makeup days or just when you feel like prolonging that post-vacay glow just a *little* bit longer. Reviewers love that the tint is a flattering neutral tone (rather than skewing too orange) and say it left their skin feeling perfectly moisturized for hours.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $47.50

If you’ve felt personally victimized by the horrible, crunchy hair mousses of yesteryear, we’ve got great news: this ain’t it. This formula is light as a feather, giving your locks luscious, bouncy volume while delivering touchable hold (so your carefully diffused coif will stay 💯 all day long). You don’t need to have dense mermaid locks, either, because this stuff works on all hair types and dries quickly to boot, so you can get on with your day.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $19+

I dream of waking up with a bouncy, cherubic complexion, so naturally, I’ve been eyeballing this plumping and hydrating overnight mask. Thanks to a powerful combo of collagen and peptides, it’ll strengthen your skin barrier and leave you glowing to the gods come morning. Reviewers say it melts right into skin, too, so you won’t leave a greasy smudge on your pillow.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $49

A non-aerosol, talc-free dry shampoo that *actually* cleans hair? We can definitely get behind that. You have control over how much product you puff out—a small one for less-than-clean roots, a big one for an all-over fresh—and it has a warm, citrusy scent that’ll make your mane smell fresh as a daisy (though fragrance is always a personal preference!). A little goes a long way, too.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $41

The original scent has become a huge bestseller but with the addition of three (!!!) new ones, you really don’t have an excuse *not* to try this intensely hydrating lippie. It’s creamy and emollient — perfect for tackling even the crispiest lips — and leaves behind a hint of tint (the colour depends on the scent you choose). Even though it’s technically a treatment, it makes lips look impossibly glossy and plump. So much so that I’ve been asked what product I’m wearing whenever I rock it to events and hangouts.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $30

First up: the brush. How clever to hide a spoolie, comb, and brush in one dual-ended stick! The formula’s intensely conditioning (thanks to ingredients like sunflower oil, vitamin E, and roselle hibiscus) without sacrificing on hold. Seriously! Reviewers say that once it’s applied, it locks their petite hairs in place until they wash it off. People might start thinking you got ’em professionally laminated — sans the price tag.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $35.50

It might look like a glue stick, but there’s plenty of science and engineering in this little tube. For one, the formula is a perfect skincare/makeup hybrid, delivering the right amount of coverage in tandem with ceramides, kelp extract, and lavender extract that keep your skin in tip-top shape. Application is almost laughably easy — swipe it on and blend it out (a brush is best, but fingers work just fine, too). Thanks to its natural-matte long-wear finish, you likely won’t even need a setting powder!

Get it from Sephora Canada for $65

Even though it has serious oil-controlling powers (courtesy of olive-derived squalane and an ingredient called Upsalite), you’ll still see major colour payoff wherever you dab this — good thing it’s meant to be used on both cheeks *and* lips. Reviewers love that unlike cream or liquid blushes, it never settles into pores, crinkles, creases, or lifts whatever they’ve put on underneath.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $34

Dark spots don’t stand a chance against this hard-hitting combo of encapsulated vitamin C and green tea enzymes. They work in tandem to smooth out your skin’s texture, while keeping things nice and moisturized — no flakiness here. Reviewers say that since adding it to their routine, it’s become a must-have in their skincare repertoire.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $43.50

One end delivers creamy, shimmery shadow, while the glitter stamp end lets you dot a little extra ~dazzle~ wherever you want to highlight. Colours are designed to be flattering for all skin tones and reviewers are especially fond of how foolproof the application is (great news for anyone who *isn’t* a pro makeup artist).

Get it from Sephora Canada for $29.50

By now, you probably know the drill: a rich, intensely moisturizing, skin-conditioning lotion that’ll give you that just-got-back-from-vacay glow. And you’d be totally right to expect that, except this new version is cranked to 11, with ingredients like prebiotic hibiscus and Bacuri butter on deck to support your skin and keep its barrier intact. Despite how thick it is, reviewers say it takes a hot sec to absorb.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $30+

Though we’ve all been using concealers of some kind under our eyes, this one is actually meant for that. It’s incredibly lightweight *and* hydrating, meaning it won’t crease or flake throughout the day, and thanks to colour-correcting pigments, it’ll even hide dark circles and redness wherever you find it.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $38

Like all things, consistency is key here. But with regular use, you’ll start to see denser growth and less shedding. Best of all, it’s lightweight, which translates to a non-greasy finish that won’t ruin your blowout. Reviewers say it works like a charm and love that they can apply it on wet or dry hair.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $86.50

Fans of tightlining, rejoice! This tug-proof gel liner is here to brighten up your peepers and give you a seriously wide-awake look (even if you barely slept last night). One end’s got a smudger tip if you feel like blending things out (it’s even safe for contact lens wearers).

Get it from Sephora Canada for $33

Picture this: you’ve just painstakingly blow-dried your hair and are prepping to go at it with your fave hot tools. Then you realize you forgot to put in your thermal protection serum! Rather than start all over (or risk the damage), spritz this nifty spray onto your locks, and you’re golden — it’s actually meant to be used on dry hair, anyway. If you need extra convincing, it’s also softening, repairing, and frizz-reducing!

Get it from Sephora Canada for $63

This stuff will whisk away everything, including makeup (so you *could* skip the double cleanse). It’s a cream-to-foam formula with tons of hydrating ingredients — like hyaluronic acid and peptides — leaving your skin feeling actually clean instead of dry and tight.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $20.50+

Rather than messy pigments and chunky glittery, this highlighter relies on pearlescent pigments and jojoba seed oil to deliver a perfectly soft-focus effect on any skin tone. If you love a more glam moment, reviewers say building it up to a full-watt glow is totally doable, too.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $39.50

Take it from me: a damaged skin barrier is no bueno. If you, too, have accidentally over-exfoliated, overdone it on retinol, or just overused too many products at once, it might seem ironic to try out something new, but bear with me here. This stuff is all about repairing, blending ceramides, postbiotics, niacinamide, kale extract, and cold-pressed broccoli seed oil to hydrate and smooth out your poor, damaged dermis. Think of it like a supplement for your skin! Plus, it can double as a primer or a glow-inducing mix-in for your foundation.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $53

Think of this like an intense hair growth treatment for your little face caterpillars. Reviewers say they saw a noticeable difference in density and hair thickness in just four weeks (though your personal results may vary, as always) and love that it also doubles as a brow styling product. You’ll get a sculpted, lifted effect without any flakiness, which is the kind of fancy-schmancy science we can get behind.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $92

Somehow, Merit has managed to make a pretty perfect matte lippie. We’re talking zero dryness, buildable colour, and a lightweight feel that’ll never get tacky or tight. According to reviewers, shades are both long-lasting and super flattering (even if your pucker is a tad bit parched).

Get it from Sephora Canada for $36

While reviewers rave about the packaging (you can get every last drop out!), it’s what’s inside that counts. This intensely moisturizing lotion will help you tackle dryness wherever you find it, while sinking in quickly so you can slather it on and get goin’ in a snap. And when you’ve scooped everything out, you can just buy a refill pack to keep that hydration train going. As an added bonus, reviewers say this scent is one of their faves!

Get it from Sephora Canada for $22+

This stuff is absolutely *packed with ceramides and blurring tech that’ll give your skin a nearly airbrushed finish (while moisturizing it, obvi). In fact, one application will give your skin plenty of hydration for up to 24 hours — perfect if you’re living that busy lifestyle and don’t have time to add additional steps to your routine. Reviewers with sensitive, reactive, oily, and eczema-prone skin swear by this stuff.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $27

Ditch the harsh scrubbers and dab on this time-release liquid exfoliant that manages to be both gentle and effective (don’t take it from me — reviewers are raving). It uses mandelic and lactic acids to smooth skin texture while binding moisture, meaning you won’t have to stress about accidentally damaging your skin barrier and drying out your face. It’s also a dream for acne-prone people, helping to tackle post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation before it even happens.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $53

Fans of multi-purpose products, listen up: this essence-moisturizer hybrid is here to tackle your most common skincare concerns (dullness, redness, and the like) while layering beeeeautifully with all your other products. You can dab it under a thicker cream on the days your skin needs an extra moisture boost, or rock it solo during the warmer months. It even works as a primer!

Get it from Sephora Canada for $38+

Notes of Lapsang tea, jasmine, and vanilla extract blend together to make this *stunning* warm floral fragrance that’ll make you feel like you jetted off on an Italian getaway. Reviewers say it’s surprisingly fresh and versatile, working equally well for a night out as it does for the office.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $46+