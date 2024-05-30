Should you get a streaming bundle? A new package is available in Canada

Streaming bundles are finally coming to Canada — but are they worth it? In 2024, “being in the know” means dissecting the latest episode of a hot new HBO series with your coworkers.

This FOMO has driven over 80% of Canadian households to subscribe to a streaming service, with 70% also holding onto cable and one or more streaming services. Those costs can add up. And while Americans have had their pick of streaming bundles, Telus is finally offering the option to bundle Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video for $20 a month in Canada.

However, if you want an ad-free experience (and who doesn’t?), the premium bundle costs $38 a month. Both of these bundles save customers about 17% compared to buying the services individually.

If you regularly watch shows on all three platforms (which over 60% of Canadians are), the deal is definitely worth it. But if you’re a Netflix loyalist who occasionally subscribes to Disney+ or Prime Video for a specific show, then it might not be the best deal for you.

