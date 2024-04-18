Will Disney+ introduce old-school TV channels to the streaming platform?

The beauty of online streaming platforms like Disney+ is the ability to have your favourite shows at your fingertips.

However, according to a report by The Information, the nostalgia of flipping through TV channels could be coming to the streaming service.

In an exclusive story published earlier this week, unnamed sources “involved in the planning” told the tech publication that Disney+ might introduce free, ad-supported television or FAST channels.

For those who don’t know, FAST is a form of streaming that offers viewers programming similar to cable, satellite, or traditional TV.

It differs from subscription-based streaming like Netflix, Amazon, and Disney+ because you can view FAST channels on most devices for free. The catch is that you have to watch commercials, and you may not be able to choose what to watch next — just like in the good ol’ days.

Some FAST channel providers in Canada include Tubi, Pluto TV, and Roku.

Why would viewers opt for FAST channels? With the soaring cost of living, many Canadians are choosing these providers to save on climbing subscription-based streaming prices.

It’s also a way to watch more shows and movies without paying for multiple subscriptions.

According to The Information’s exclusive, Disney+ is looking into FAST channels to keep viewers on the streaming site for longer.

The report says that the strategy is “part of the broader focus of streaming services to increase the amount of time subscribers spend on their apps, as the industry pivots from trying to sign up more people to trying to actually make money.”

Disney declined Daily Hive’s request for comment on the speculations surrounding the addition of FAST channels to the platform. It’s also unclear if the rumoured feature would be included in Disney+ Canada.

The entertainment company already has free FAST channels on its ABC app in the US. However, the rumoured addition of these channels to the corporation’s flagship streaming service will “likely require viewers to be Disney+ subscribers.”

What do you think about adding old-school TV channels to your streamers? Let us know in the comments.