South African firefighters break out in song as they arrive to battle Alberta wildfires

A moving video showing a team of more than 200 South African firefighters singing and dancing in Alberta as the province experiences a devastating wildfire season is quickly making its rounds online.

The video was taken at Edmonton International Airport and posted to X by Alberta Wildfire. The firefighters arrived Monday morning and are expected to be deployed in Alberta for 39 days.

This morning, we welcomed over 200 South African firefighters and support staff at the Edmonton International Airport. We’d like to thank them for their help as we fight fires across the province. pic.twitter.com/aK5CFVznlO — Alberta Wildfire (@AlbertaWildfire) July 29, 2024

Dozens of users shared their gratitude for the firefighters’ arrival, with many moved by the infectious energy of the firefighter’s song and dance.

Their spirit is contagious and their help is needed. Welcome to Canada. https://t.co/wEbXnEc2jp — Kirsten (@maher_kirsten) July 29, 2024

Welcome back @wo_fire and Thank You again!! Your group brings so so much more to us than just help fighting fires. ♥️🇿🇦🇨🇦 https://t.co/UoMlWCTajB — Phil (@SweatyDeputy) July 30, 2024

South Africa has always come to our aid so willingly. I hope they are getting paid and welcomed as they deserve. https://t.co/ZnDdBb4bJF — 🕊️ (@FiercelyNormal) July 29, 2024

The firefighters are part of the South African Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment’s Working on Fire (WOF) program and are deployed based on an existing memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between Canada and South Africa.

The MOU allows for the exchange of fire management resources between the two countries.

🇿🇦🧑‍🚒🇨🇦 The Mzanzi1 Hotshots 2024 comprises pump-trained firefighters who have a valid Yellow Card; more than three years of actual firefighting experience, and who are physically fit. 30% of the selected firefighters are women. @FlyYEG @AlbertaWildfire @CIFFC #Mzanzi1 pic.twitter.com/s9P5tlCGQD — Working on Fire (@wo_fire) July 29, 2024

“I am incredibly proud we can lend support to Canada. Our firefighters’ expertise and experience are invaluable, and I have full confidence that their deployment will be a success,” said Dr. Dion George, South African Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment minister.

“The efforts of the WOF team will not only bring hope to those affected but also showcase the remarkable skills and dedication of South African firefighters on the global stage. We stand behind you and wish you a safe and impactful mission.”

This will be the sixth deployment to Canada since 2015.

Alberta has experienced a severe wildfire season this summer, including a massive blaze that wiped out one-third of the town of Jasper. Currently, 117 active wildfires are burning in the province, and 23 are out of control, including the fire in Jasper National Park.