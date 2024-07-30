Many stores and public places across Canada have implemented sensory-friendly hours for visitors and shoppers, with dimmed lights, minimal sounds, and less crowded spaces.

This is a practice to accommodate those who may have certain sensitive or sensory processing needs.

If you’re curious about some places across the country that have sensory-friendly hours and accommodations, we’ve compiled a list of places that offer a more relaxing and calming visitor experience.

In June, Walmart said that all of its 403 stores in Canada will now offer sensory-friendly shopping hours with a “less stimulating environment” from opening to 10 am every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday “where possible.”

In a release, the retailer highlighted that “approximately 33% of people experience sensory sensitivity or overload, with more than 25 diagnoses or differences contributing to it.”

Walmart said that during its sensory-friendly shopping hours, it will accommodate customers by decreasing the sound in stores, not playing music or radio advertisements, using static, low-sensory images on TV walls, and pausing announcements and paging except for emergencies.

In 2019 Empire’s family of brands, which includes Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Thrifty Foods, Foodland and FreshCo stores, introduced the calmer shopping experience to 450 of its locations across the country.

Cineplex and Landmark Cinemas also have sensory-friendly screenings for customers.

At Cineplex, the showings take place every four to six weeks on Saturday mornings. All tickets are priced at the child admission rate and are available the Tuesday before the screening date. Find out more here.

Landmark also has specific sensory-friendly hours, which you can find out more about here.

Both theatre chains’ sensory-friendly showings feature raised house lights and lowered volume.

Popular sites across Canada

Here are a few museums and sites that offer sensory-friendly hours and accommodations across some major Canadian cities.

Vancouver

Science World : Mornings, where possible, from 8 am to 11 am.

: Mornings, where possible, from 8 am to 11 am. Vancouver Aquarium: Mornings, where possible, from 9:30 am to noon.

Mornings, where possible, from 9:30 am to noon. Museum of Vancouver: Hosts low sensory Sundays on every last Sunday of the month.

Calgary

TELUS Spark Science Centre: The centre doesn’t have designated sensory hours but does offer “sensory backpacks” filled with resources for self-regulation and tactile input and attention-focusing tools.

The centre doesn’t have designated sensory hours but does offer “sensory backpacks” filled with resources for self-regulation and tactile input and attention-focusing tools. Calgary Zoo: The zoo doesn’t have allocated sensory-friendly hours but makes sensory bags available to all guests who may feel overwhelmed during their visit, and includes fidget and tactile items, and over-the-ear noise-cancelling headphones.

Edmonton

Alberta Aviation Museum: This Edmonton museum offers sensory nights as well as sensory items including sunglasses, ear defenders, and fidgets available to accommodate families and individuals.

This Edmonton museum offers sensory nights as well as sensory items including sunglasses, ear defenders, and fidgets available to accommodate families and individuals. Telus World of Science: Hosts sensory-friendly hours on select mornings from 9 am to noon.

Montreal

Montreal Science Centre: Hosts peaceful mornings from 9 am to 10 am

Toronto

Toronto Zoo: Is hosting sensory-friendly admission hours on select dates this summer.

Is hosting sensory-friendly admission hours on select dates this summer. Royal Ontario Museum (ROM): The ROM doesn’t have specific sensory-friendly hours but does have a special guide for those with special sensory needs and also has a specific quiet area for visitors.

The ROM doesn’t have specific sensory-friendly hours but does have a special guide for those with special sensory needs and also has a specific quiet area for visitors. Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada: On the first Sunday of every month, visitors can enjoy a quiet, sensory-friendly time at the aquarium.

On the first Sunday of every month, visitors can enjoy a quiet, sensory-friendly time at the aquarium. Rogers Centre: A sensory room is available to use at all Rogers Centre events allowing visitors to enjoy a calmer and quieter experience at the stadium.

Did we miss any other places with sensory-friendly hours or accommodations? Let us know in the comments, and we’ll keep adding to the list.