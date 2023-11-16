"Are you okay?" The internet lights up after Snoop Dogg says he's quitting smoking

Snoop Dogg is calling it a career.

With smoking, that is.

On Thursday, the 52-year-old rapper took to his social media channels to let the public know he is quitting smoking.

“I’m giving up smoke,” claims the rapper. “After much consideration with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke.”

The rapper signed off asking people to “please respect my privacy at this time.”

It might come as a shock to fans of the longtime rapper due to his open appreciation for cannabis, which has extended to a variety of business ventures in the edibles and marijuana sectors.

Snoop Dogg, born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., disputed claims in 2022 that Renegade Piranha was the rapper’s “personal blunt roller” and said on average he rolls half a pound of marijuana into blunts per day.

In March, Snoop admitted he had moderated his weed intake after becoming a grandfather and that he’s more concerned with how he moves and the people he associates himself with, claiming he wants to see his grandkids grow old.

During a Twitter Q&A in 2013, the rapper claimed to smoke up to 81 blunts per day.

In 2015, Snoop Dogg launched a platform called Merry Jane, a lifestyle media site for marijuana enthusiasts.

Some users on X have responded to Snoop Dogg’s news, claiming it might just be a PR stunt before announcing a new line of edibles.

Others are responding how it’s the end of an era as one of the most prolific smokers of all time is ashing his joint for good.

Snoop 1 week after giving up Smoke pic.twitter.com/secVYRNobH — Hawks (@NFTHawks) November 16, 2023

damn, the world is really really coming to an end. 😂 — benny. (@benny7gg) November 16, 2023

I know you’re high posting this pic.twitter.com/Pe4yslsVSd — Flamer (@lebanonflamer) November 16, 2023

Snoop without smoke is like earth without water. — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) November 16, 2023

Snoop Dogg 24 Hours After Giving Up Smoking pic.twitter.com/GuFl68xdza — David Sammon (@iamtheceo) November 16, 2023

Snoop Dogg looking at how much money he saved from this decision 😅 pic.twitter.com/WV6f3tYeXv — HZN RAP (@hznrap__) November 16, 2023

Bro tweeting like there’s been a death in the family — Mayne (@Tradermayne) November 16, 2023

Snoop Lion. Remember who you are.. remember who you are .. are.. are pic.twitter.com/FTHmY3Wczn — AN₿ESSA (@Anbessa100) November 16, 2023