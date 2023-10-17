Opinion: Five lessons from five years selling weed (legally) in Canada

Written for Daily Hive by Brooke Silversides, the co-founder of cannabis retailer 1922

October 17, 2023, marks a significant milestone for my partner Mike and me. It has been five years since cannabis was legalized in Canada, and for us, it is not only a major achievement but also a deeply personal one.

Reflecting on the journey of putting our life savings and a twenty-year relationship on the line to build a business during a pandemic, we honestly admit that there were moments when we weren’t sure if we would reach this milestone.

But over these five years of selling cannabis, we have gained valuable insights. In fact, we’ve learned five crucial lessons that we believe are worth sharing:

New to cannabis? Talk to your neighbourhood retailer

Every day, we have the privilege of meeting locals and tourists who visit our store seeking guidance on consuming cannabis for the first time. Interestingly, we’ve discovered that new consumers rely more on the advice they receive in person than the branding of the product. Even many of our delivery-only customers make it a point to call us weekly to seek recommendations.

The best products on the menu change weekly

In the past year, an incredible craft and small-scale cannabis community has emerged across Canada. This means that the best products available for sale change frequently. The best value and freshest products require a dedicated curation team to truly stay current on what’s available. Our lead curator, Rich, also claims to have the best job in the world, and you can ask him yourself if you visit our store Monday to Friday after 7.

Delivery is a growing and preferred channel

The COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped many aspects of our lives, including how we purchase cannabis. In response to these changing circumstances, we now offer delivery services on electric bikes, covering areas from the Beaches to the Junction. This has become the fastest-growing segment of our business, providing convenience and safety to our customers.

The category is still primed for growth

Despite five years of legalization, only 50% of non-medical cannabis sales in Ontario occur through the legal market. This statistic highlights the incredible potential for better products and experiences to further expand the cannabis category. As an industry, we have the opportunity to drive this growth and create a positive impact.

Cannabis builds community

When we established our store in 1922, we made a commitment to engage with the Moss Park community. We strongly believe that the cannabis industry has the potential to drive positive social change if more businesses reinvested in the communities we serve. Many of our regulars make a point of shopping with an indie because they like seeing our proceeds directly reinvested into their community.

As we celebrate five years of cannabis legalization in Canada, we are grateful for the progress we have witnessed and the success we’ve been recognized with. We are inspired by the growing acceptance and enthusiasm for cannabis among Canadians. Looking ahead, we remain committed to providing exceptional products, fostering community connections, and advocating for the continued growth of the cannabis industry.