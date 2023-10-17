"It's been a lifesaver": What Vancouverites think as legal weed hits 5-year anniversary

Today, October 17, marks the five-year anniversary of legal weed in Canada, and people have some seriously strong opinions on it.

Naturally, there are people for it and against it.

We hit the streets to find out what Vancouverites think about legalization, and here’s what they said.

Helps manage anxiety

Vancouverite Jason had positive thoughts on legalization because of how it helps with his anxiety and sleep difficulties.

“I do suffer from anxiety and with my sleep as a shift worker, I have trouble sleeping. So marijuana has actually been massive for me,” said Jason.

He shared how simply taking a couple of gummies can help him go about his day.

“If I recognized I’ve had maybe a busy day or I [have] some anxiety happening, I just have a couple gummies, and it just brings me right down,” he said. “It just takes the edge off, makes me relax, and I can then kind of deal with things logically and comfortably and carry on.”

Risk for younger people

While Jason says weed has been a “life-change” for him with his anxiety, he also noted that legalization could be a worry for younger generations.

“The only thing I do worry about is some of the younger people out there that maybe marijuana is not enough for them,” he said.

He noted that while he doesn’t see himself at risk for addiction, it could be a problem for others.

“It’s just maybe a stepping stone and a jump for more and more and more. However, I don’t have that addictive personality, so I’m fortunate,” said Jason.

Chronic pain relief

Similar to managing anxiety, another Vancouverite had positive thoughts about legalization because of its help in chronic pain relief.

“It’s helped me a lot with chronic pain,” said Vancouverite Jordan. “I think that it’s helped a lot of other people as well.”

He also shared how he thinks legalization has benefitted the accessibility of those who use it for pain relief.

“I think people used it in that aspect for many years before it’s been legalized. So, I think that now it’s so much more accessible is a lot better and beneficial,” he said.

Legalization should go further

Jordan also shared how he thinks that legalization could be expanded to include shrooms because of the same benefits it has with anxiety, sleep, and other physical disabilities.

“Shrooms, I think, is a great idea to legalize. It’s also helpful. It helps a lot of people with anxiety, some mental disorders, physical disabilities, as well. I have a few people and acquaintances, friends that use them recreationally micro-dosing, and it’s helped them immensely.”

Vancouverite Bruce had the same thoughts on legalization going further, but because of the money benefits and what it would be able to help with.

“I’m pro legalizing all drugs because you can keep a handle on it more and put more money into rehab and things that are needed,” said Bruce.”

Tax should be lower

Jordan and Bruce also shared that the staggering tax prices on weed need to be lowered.

“For tax, if they could lower that, that’d be great,” said Jordan.

Bruce’s thoughts on weed were the same, with him saying how the tax makes it much more expensive.

“I pay more for my weed because I’m buying it legally. [It’s] taxed ridiculously,” Bruce said.

What are your thoughts on legalization? Let us know in the comments below.