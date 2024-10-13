Simu Liu defends ‘Dragons’ Den’ boba entrepreneurs after accusing them of cultural appropriation

Simu Liu has come forward to defend two Dragon’s Den contestants who’ve been the target of online hate after they were accused of cultural appropriation.

The Canadian actor was a guest on the Canadian television reality show based on the Japanese show Money Tigers. In a recent episode, two entrepreneurs from Quebec City pitched their idea to the panel of business moguls: Bobba, a ready-to-drink bubble tea with alcoholic versions.

Business partners Sebastien Fiset and Jessica Frenette stated they’re seeking $1 million for 18% of their business.

“Dragons, you have probably heard about bubble tea,” stated Frenette.

“Has anyone else heard of bubble tea? I’ve never heard of bubble tea before in my life,” Liu jokingly responds.

Co-host Michele Romanow exclaimed, “Simu was drinking bubble tea this morning!”

Frenette described bubble tea as “that trendy sugary drink that you queue up for, and you are never quite sure about its content.”

“Those days are over with Bobba,” added Fiset.

“Hang on, I’m quite sure about its content, but continue,” interrupted Liu, to which Romanow appeared to scoff in disbelief.

Fiset explained that they had transformed the drink into a “convenient and healthier, ready-to-drink experience.”

Liu explained that he was concerned by the “idea of disrupting or disturbing bubble tea.”

Co-host Manjit Minhas interrupted Liu, arguing that “there can be a new take on things.”

However, Liu stated, “There’s also the issue of cultural appropriation. There’s an issue of taking something that’s very distinctly Asian in its identity and ‘making it better,’ which I have an issue with.”

Watch the segment here:

After Fiset and Frenette’s pitch, Liu asked, “What respect is being paid to this very Asian drink that has blown up around the world? And is it in your teas? Is it in your product development? Who is on your staff? Who is on your cap table that is providing that for you?”

In the end, Minhas invested in the business, but Liu opted out, stating, “I want to be part of bringing boba to the masses, but not like this.”

Now, it appears that the entrepreneurs have been facing criticism and even death threats online, and Liu has had to speak up to defend them.

In a video shared on TikTok, he stated, “I’ve been made aware that the business owners have received a lot of the death threats and harassment and otherwise just kind of bullying and dogpiling. And I just want to say that, full stop, it’s never okay to make threats. It’s never okay to bully and harass online.

“Let’s disagree with each other. Let’s critique each other. Let’s critique this idea of cultural appropriation. Let’s talk about it. But you know, what we’re not going to do is threaten people’s physical safety and make people feel unsafe and cause them trauma that, quite honestly, they don’t deserve.”

Liu also posted a statement on Instagram, adding that although he disagreed with the Bobba founders’ decision-making, he said they don’t “deserve any negative ill will.”

“It is a learning moment and a lesson that they have surely already understood,” he stated.

People praised Liu in the comments, with one stating, “Very gracious of you to post this to take some heat off Manjit and the founders of Bobba, but I’m curious to know if they’ve acknowledged their role in all of this and taken any accountability?”

“What you said and how you said it was 👏👏👏👏,” wrote one viewer.

Liu also asked people to give the entrepreneurs “a lot of grace” since they are French Canadians.

“I think their exposure to these types of cultural conversations was limited,” he said.

However, one commenter argued, “I disagree about the French Canadian thing, though. I’m French Canadian from a small town, and we’ve been exposed to these conversations here for a long time as well.”

Another added, “As a multiethnic Montrealer, I can guarantee you that these conversations are being had as we have a diverse background, but some folks in certain communities are simply closed off to it.”

While Liu has spoken up, the other Dragons appear to be in the hot seat, with many asking about their stance on the issue.

“I agree with everything you’ve said in this video,” wrote one viewer. “At the same time, I want to hear from the other dragons. Them not responding is saying a lot.”

“I’m so happy you spoke up. It was the right thing to do. And I’m sorry you didn’t get more support from the other dragons. Everything you said was spot on,” stated another commenter.

Someone else commented, “The absolute lack of thoughtful/compassionate discussion from the other panellists when Simu brought up cultural appropriation was very infuriating. I’ve never heard of this show or this product, but I’ll make sure to avoid it. Thanks for making us aware.”

Originally from Taiwan, bubble tea has gained international popularity over the years.

In an interview with SAC Media, Michael Truong, executive director of the Chinese American Museum, Los Angeles, emphasized the importance of bubble tea shops in Asian culture.

“Getting boba provides a reason to gather with friends and family, connecting the diaspora with spaces of belonging,” explained Truong. “Boba is why and shops are where Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders and BIPOC communities have carved out spaces uniquely their own.”

