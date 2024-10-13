Editor’s note: This article contains disturbing content about animal cruelty that some readers may find upsetting.

Two people have been arrested and face multiple charges in what investigators have described as the “worst case” of animal cruelty.

During a media briefing on October 11, the Winnipeg Police Service said it opened an investigation after receiving a report in August 2024. The Office of the Provincial Veterinarian Animal Welfare alerted police about videos and photos of animals being killed and tortured being shared on the dark web.

“Investigators told me that this was the worst case that they’ve dealt with, a very, very horrible case involving animal cruelty,” said Constable Stephen Spencer.

The release states that around ten cats were believed to be involved — some of which were acquired from social media selling platforms.

“Members of the East District Community Support Team initiated an investigation and believe that this content was created and posted from Winnipeg,” reads the release.

The investigation, named Project Artemis, resulted in authorities executing a search warrant at a home in the Lord Roberts neighbourhood. Evidence was seized from the residence during the search.

According to police, two Winnipeg residents have been arrested: 55-year-old Irene Lima and 40-year-old Chad Kabecz. Both Lima and Kabecz have been charged with several offences, including killing or injuring animals; causing unnecessary suffering to an animal; failing to provide adequate medical attention for an animal when it is wounded or ill; inflicting upon an animal acute suffering, serious injury or harm, or extreme anxiety or distress that significantly impairs its health or well-being.

“I can say anecdotally when individuals are involved in heinous crimes against helpless animals, it often leads to escalating violence towards humans, so we take that very seriously,” said Spencer.

Lima and Kabecz are currently in police custody.