"Are you f**king kidding me?" Canadians dumbfounded by price of single roll of paper towel at Shoppers Drug Mart

The latest instalment of outrageous grocery store prices comes from the household products section in Shoppers Drug Mart.

Reddit user mcjimmyspill shared a photo of the price of a single roll of paper towel from the President’s Choice (PC) brand and Canadians are fuming.

“Are you f**king kidding me,” the post reads. “A single roll of paper towel for nearly six bucks…on sale.”

The Redditor says they took the photo at a Shoppers Drug Mart in Peterborough, Ontario.

“I actually complained to the manager and brought them the sale tag to voice my complaint about this obscene price gauging, and asked them to direct my complaint to their higher-ups,” the user wrote in a follow-up comment on the post.

“It’s not much, but I can’t see this and just post it here and feel that I’ve done my job. In this capitalist hellscape, our dollar is our true democratic vote, let’s keep actively doing something about this instead of just passively posting our complaints in an echo chamber.”

In comparison, the price of the same PC brand paper towel at Real Canadian Superstore is $8 for three rolls and the price for two rolls of the same brand is $9.49 at Loblaws.

Canadians flooded the comments sharing the original poster’s frustration.

Others offered alternative stores where shoppers can get more bang for their buck when it comes to paper towels.

“Meanwhile, you can get 12 individually wrapped rolls in a single package from Costco for under $25,” commented one person.

“Dollarama is also a great spot for these. Quality is good enough to soak up spills at the price,” added another.

In fact, we recently compared grocery prices at Dollarama to major grocers and found the difference quite eye-opening.