"Simping for landlords": Canadians rip on the wealthy upset by the capital gains tax hike

The federal budget announced on Tuesday proposes a higher capital gains tax for wealthy, property-owning Canadians.

Though these changes — coming into effect on or after June 25 — will only impact a small portion of the wealthy population, many are up in arms about them.

You don’t have to worry about the tax increase unless you’re making over $250,000 in capital gains. As an individual, your personal income taxes on capital gains will not increase if you are not part of the moneyed 0.13% of Canada’s population with an average income of $1.42 million. Here’s the deal…right now, the very wealthy pay taxes on only 50 per cent of their capital gains. A working person pays taxes on 100 per cent of their wages. While Pierre Poilievre is just fine with this, the government is not. It’s not fair and we’re fixing it. — Ken Hardie (@KenHardie) April 17, 2024

“To make Canada’s system fairer, the inclusion rate — the portion of capital gains on which tax is paid — for capital gains for individuals with more than $250,000 in capital gains in a year will increase from one-half to two-thirds. Individuals will continue to only pay tax on 50% of any capital gains up to $250,000 per year,” the government said in a press release following the budget announcement.

The budget notes that 28.5 million Canadians are “not expected to have any capital gains income” next year. Meanwhile, around three million others are expected to earn capital gains below the $250,000 annual threshold.

Why are so many people upset about a tiny segment of the rich paying more taxes?

Canadian netizens are asking the same question, with many ripping on the helpless uber-wealthy as well as their defenders while most of the nation suffers housing and cost-of-living crises.