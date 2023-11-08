Shania Twain tour bus involved in crash on Saskatchewan highway

A bus reportedly part of Shania Twain’s tour rolled over on Highway 1 in Wolseley, Saskatchewan, resulting in several injuries.

According to a release from Saskatchewan RCMP, Indian Head RCMP received a report of the incident just after 7 am on Wednesday. Police said several occupants were being treated at the hospital for injuries.

RCMP did not provide further details of the injuries.

According to an Instagram post, a Beat The Street USA tour bus was involved in the incident.

Beat The Street’s owner Joerg Philipp stated that the bus “experienced black ice on a roadway, causing an accident.”

“All the passengers and driver are being evaluated for injuries and were immediately attended to by emergency responders and transported to the hospital for further treatment as needed.”

In a statement provided to USA Today, Twain’s management company confirmed a crew bus and truck were involved in the accident, resulting in crew members being hospitalized.

People reported that Twain was not on the bus and is safe.

According to Twain’s Queen of Me Tour schedule, she performed in Winnipeg on Tuesday and was set to play in Saskatoon on Thursday.