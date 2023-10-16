Retired grandpa of 12 wins his second major prize playing the lottery

Winning big money in the lottery may seem like a once-in-a-lifetime thing, but for one Ontarian, luck shone twice.

Bernard Johnson had bought a Daily Keno 10 Pick ticket from a Petro Canada location in his city, Brampton. Last month, he won a prize worth $50,000.

While this was fantastic news, it wasn’t a new feeling for Bernard. He visited the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings and shared that he’d previously won the same amount with an OLG game.

“I’ve been playing the lottery since the ’70s and use my own numbers when I play Daily Keno,” the 68-year-old said.

Bernard was using a lottery ticket checker when he discovered he had been blessed yet again.

“I saw I won big, and I felt good!” said the married grandfather of 12. “I was pretty calm because I had won this amount previously.”

The first person to hear about the win was the retiree’s wife. “She was happy for me,” he said.

This win came at the perfect time for Bernard since he just bought a new car.

He plans to build his savings with the prize money.