23 new styles from lululemon worth adding to your spring wardrobe

It might feel like it’s a long way off, but believe it or not, spring’s finally starting to rear her pretty head. That means it’ll soon be time to ditch the heavy coats, chunky sweaters, and snowboots in favour of something a bit lighter (and more stylish). With that, we’ve rounded up our favourite lululemon spring styles so you can get a head start on curating your warm-weather wardrobe.

Thanks to its oversized silhouette, you could still pop on a cozy layer underneath if the temps throw you for a loop. The fabric’s both water-resistant and wind-proof, so you’ll stay dry and comfy if a sudden spring storm heads your way. Other cool features include zippered hand pockets (with a hidden phone sleeve!) and a cinchable hem for when you want to change things up. If you prefer a more classic fit, size down.

Get it from lululemon for $228

It might look a bit prim and proper (courtesy of the midi length), but this skirt will hold up to all your weekend activities. The weighty, peach fuzz fabric feels as smooth and comfy as your favourite leggings and offers plenty of stretch for when you’re lounging or just running for the bus. And to top it off, there are two side pockets for stashing your stuff on the days you wanna go bag-free (there’s a card sleeve hidden inside one of them).

Get it from lululemon for $118

Your closet has room for this classic piece (trust me). The fact that it looks equally cute paired with a dress as it does with a pair of sleek bike shorts makes this piece a serious MVP. The hem’s longer in the back for a smidge of extra coverage, and the fabric’s quick-drying *and* sweat-wicking to boot. Reviewers say it fits very large, so keep that in mind when you’re selecting a size. And if you love a coordinated moment, don’t miss the matching shorts!

Get it from lululemon for $98

You can’t go wrong with a classic pair of sneakz, and these are *it*. They’re not quite as “gym-y” as some styles, making them more versatile and easier to pair with more casual outfits. They’re also decked out in some cool options, like layered cushioning in the sole and a cupped rubber outsole that improves traction — perfect for rain-slicked sidewalks! You’ll also get two sets of laces so you can switch up your look in a flash. Those with wider feet might want to consider going up half a size.

Get it from lululemon for $178

These are lightweight, sweat-wicking, stretchy, and quick-drying — all while looking perfectly on-trend. They’ve got plenty of room in the glutes and thighs, with a longer length that’s meant to puddle lightly at your feet so you know you’ll never feel restricted. Reviewers have worn these in all kinds of weather (ranging from -2ºC to tropical temps), so you know you’ll get tons of wear from them.

Get it from lululemon for $138

Could this be the perfect spring jacket? It’s made of water-repellent (and stretchy) fabric that resists wrinkling, making it great for tossing in your gym bag or carry-on when you’re hitting the road. It offers plenty of pockets and a hanging loop while its relaxed fit leaves a smidge of room in case you decide to pop on a hoodie underneath.

Get it from lululemon for $178

Unlike some crop tops, this one offers a generous amount of coverage (even when you’re doing bends, stretches, and other exercises). The fabric is sweat-wicking and quick-drying, so you can safely rock it to a workout class then out to brunch. Its cropped hem is *just* the right length to pair with high-waisted bottoms, saving you the trouble of tucking and re-tucking every time you sit down or use the bathroom — that’s the kind of low-maintenance ‘fit we can get behind!

Get it from lululemon for $58

This style offers plenty of support for low-impact activities and even has hidden shorts underneath for additional coverage (there’s also a side pocket for tennis balls, your phone, or other bits ‘n’ bobs). Going bra-less might not be for everyone, but the built-in sports bra actually offers plenty of support and coverage, too. I took this style for a spin and was pleasantly surprised by the open-back waistband on the shorts, which meant I didn’t have to peel the whole dress off every time I needed to use the bathroom — genius!

Get it from lululemon for $148

Super-soft pima cotton is iterated in a breezy, flowy top that’s perfect for throwing on when evening temps take a slight dip. It’s a little longer in the back, so you’ll get extra coverage if you’re rocking it with leggings or bike shorts, while the front can be neatly tucked into pants or skirts when you feel like dressing things up.

Get it from lululemon for $68

We love a cozy crewneck, and this one fits the bill to a T. The fleecy fabric is soft and warm, while the roomier fit makes it layerable over tees, tanks, and workout shirts.

Get it from lululemon for $98

Ditch the heavy handbags in favour of this lightweight style that’s packed with enough pockets to safely stash your stuff. A wide strap makes it comfy to carry (Read: it won’t dig into your shoulder) and can be lengthened if you prefer to rock it crossbody. There’s even a hidden drop-in pocket at the back for all the things you want to have handy, like your metro pass!

Get it from lululemon for $98

There’s always room in your closet for another fab layering piece, and you’ll probably love adding this weighty ‘n’ silky option to your repertoire. Though it has a roomier fit, it’s still easy to dress up with skirts and trousers, but you can also sling it around your shoulders and get those Coastal Grandma vibes. Reviewers say it’s not only suuuuper soft but also washes well, which means it’ll look great season after season.

Get it from lululemon for $138

Because they’re made of water-resistant fabric (so rain will bead right off), they’re ideal for spring’s unpredictable weather. They’re also loaded with nifty details, like zippered hems you can undo when things start to warm up. They may have a relaxed fit in the bum and thighs, but the ruching keeps things extra flattering so that you can be comfortable without feeling frumpy.

Get it from lululemon for $138

Is it a workout top? Is it a “going out” top? It very well could be both, thanks to its double-layered design that offers coverage and support in spades. Reviewers say it’s a dream for layering and feels buttery-soft, too.

Get it from lululemon for $48

A blazer that looks ~profesh~ but feels like your fave loungewear? Yes, please. Layer this bad boy over your favourite hoodie or workout top, or pair it with a skirt to elevate your look — it’s roomy enough to do both! Plus, it’s loaded with pockets so you can go bag- and hands-free the next time you’re out and about. Despite its comfortable fit, it still offers a bit of structure, so it’ll never look sloppy.

Get it from lululemon for $198

Ditch the skintight polos for this more relaxed style that’s still soft and breezy — a perfect match for your next golf game or park hang! It’ll come out of the dryer wrinkle-free, so you can spend less time ironing and more time living your life. Another cool feature? The soft fabric is treated with a plant seed-based finish and special anti-odour tech to help wick away sweat and prevent post-workout stink.

Get it from lululemon for $98

Concealed beneath this frilly skirt is a pair of soft and snug workout shorts, offering coverage and support when you’re sprinting around. It’s designed for tennis so the shorts have a side ball pocket, but there are no laws saying you can’t use that pocket for your phone, wallet, or house keys. And thanks to a higher rise and wide waistband, it’ll never dig in or cause unwanted squishing.

Get it from lululemon for $98

Toeing the line between oversized and boxy, reviewers say this style is surprisingly flattering (not to mention *chef’s kiss* for beach hangs). It’s made of soft French terry that’ll never feel too toasty, with a cropped length that won’t overwhelm your favourite high-waisted bottoms.

Get it from lululemon for $128

When spring weather gets really hairy, you’ll probably be super thankful for this thigh-length, water-repellent jacket. Its shiny finish elevates it beyond your standard raincoat, and it has a cinchable hem so you can change its silhouette on the fly (or just protect yourself from chilly gusts). Sizing is flexible here, so if you like a slimmer fit, size down!

Get it from lululemon for $248

Minimal seams reduce chafe, which means you can comfortably rock this during all your sportiest activities. The mesh fabric allows for maximum breathability, which is great news if you’ve got a jam-packed schedule and don’t particularly fancy showing up to lunch in a sweaty top. Slightly elongated sleeves will protect your skin from long hours in the sun, too.

Get it from lululemon for $88

Ditch the snaps, zippers, and buttons with these pull-on joggers that masquerade as sleek trousers. They have tapered legs but offer plenty of space in the glutes and thighs, so you’ll still be able to run for the bus (they’re sweat-wicking and quick-drying, too). Our fave feature, though, is an ergonomic gusset in the crotch that’ll prevent squishing and mashing.

Get it from lululemon for $98

Made of soft, nearly weightless Nulu fabric, reviewers call it the perfect layering piece. Because it’s double-layered, it offers a smidge of extra coverage where you want it (including a higher neckline). Snaps and leg openings are bonded, which translates to a more comfortable fit — sans pinching, rolling, or chafing.

Get it from lululemon for $68

I can’t be the only one who loves a half-zip, and this one is at the tippy top of my wishlist. It has a soft, brushed interior with a drapey fit that’ll elevate your loungewear game. A large kangaroo pocket is great for keeping your hands warm if things get a tad chilly, with cinching at the waist in case a breeze tries to sneak in. Plus, there’s a zipper protector at the top to keep it from irritating your chinny-chin-chin when it’s fully done up.

Get it from lululemon for $128