Sebastian Maniscalco's massive new tour has seven Canadian shows

The new year is expected to bring plenty of laughs, courtesy of Sebastian Maniscalco and his new North American tour.
The comic has an uncanny ability to turn the ordinary into the extraordinary, finding humour in the everyday moments that make life both bizarre and beautiful.
With a signature style that blends relatable storytelling with impeccable timing, Maniscalco has solidified himself as a comedic powerhouse, keeping audiences giggling across the globe.
The 50-year-old American comic will bring his physical style routine to 65 shows in 2024, spread out across 49 cities.
Maniscalco’s It Aint’ Right Tour kicks off in Norfolk, Virginia, on July 11 and includes seven Canadian stops, the first being Winnipeg on October 17.
“There’s a lot of things in the world that just ain’t right, and I’m inviting you to hear what I have to say about it,” says the comedian. “This is the biggest tour I have ever done — and believe me, it’s gonna be done right!! I can’t wait for you to witness it. New material, new stage, same attitude. Get your tickets because if you don’t, ‘it ain’t right’!”
Tickets go on sale Friday, December 1 at 10 am local time.
Here’s how the comic’s tour will unfold in 2024:
July 11 — Norfolk, Virginia
July 12 — Raleigh, North Carolina
July 13 — Asheville, North Carolina
July 18 — Jacksonville, Florida
July 19 — Savannah, Georgia
July 20 — Atlanta, Georgia
July 21 — Nashville, Tennessee
August 8 — Houston, Texas
August 9 — Austin, Texas
August 10 — Dallas, Texas
August 11 — San Antonio, Texas
August 15 — Phoenix, Arizona
August 16 — San Diego, California
August 18 — San Francisco, California
September 12 — Orlando, Florida
September 13 — North Charleston, South Carolina
September 14 — Charlotte, North Carolina
September 18 — New York, New York
September 19 — New York, New York
September 26 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
September 27 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
September 28 — Washington, DC
September 29 — Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania
October 3 — Albany, New York
October 4 — Boston, Massachusetts
October 6 — Hershey, Pennsylvania
October 17 — Winnipeg, Manitoba
October 19 — Edmonton, Alberta
October 20 — Calgary, Alberta
October 24 — Vancouver, BC
October 25 — Seattle, Washington
October 26 — Portland, Oregon
November 6 — Milwaukee, Wisconsin
November 8 — Chicago, Illinois
November 9 — Chicago, Illinois
November 10 — Dayton, Ohio
November 14 — Youngstown, Ohio
November 15 — Rochester, New York
November 16 — Buffalo, New York
November 17 — Syracuse, New York
November 21 — Montréal, Quebec
November 22 — Toronto, Ontario
November 24 — Ottawa, Ontario
December 4 — Estero, Florida
December 7 — Tampa, Florida
December 12 — Omaha, Nebraska
December 13 — Peoria, Illinois
December 14 — St. Louis, Missouri
December 15 — Des Moines, Iowa