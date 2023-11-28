Sebastian Maniscalco's massive new tour has seven Canadian shows

The new year is expected to bring plenty of laughs, courtesy of Sebastian Maniscalco and his new North American tour.

The comic has an uncanny ability to turn the ordinary into the extraordinary, finding humour in the everyday moments that make life both bizarre and beautiful.

With a signature style that blends relatable storytelling with impeccable timing, Maniscalco has solidified himself as a comedic powerhouse, keeping audiences giggling across the globe.

The 50-year-old American comic will bring his physical style routine to 65 shows in 2024, spread out across 49 cities.

Maniscalco’s It Aint’ Right Tour kicks off in Norfolk, Virginia, on July 11 and includes seven Canadian stops, the first being Winnipeg on October 17.

“There’s a lot of things in the world that just ain’t right, and I’m inviting you to hear what I have to say about it,” says the comedian. “This is the biggest tour I have ever done — and believe me, it’s gonna be done right!! I can’t wait for you to witness it. New material, new stage, same attitude. Get your tickets because if you don’t, ‘it ain’t right’!”

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 1 at 10 am local time.

Here’s how the comic’s tour will unfold in 2024:

July 11 — Norfolk, Virginia

July 12 — Raleigh, North Carolina

July 13 — Asheville, North Carolina

July 18 — Jacksonville, Florida

July 19 — Savannah, Georgia

July 20 — Atlanta, Georgia

July 21 — Nashville, Tennessee

August 8 — Houston, Texas

August 9 — Austin, Texas

August 10 — Dallas, Texas

August 11 — San Antonio, Texas

August 15 — Phoenix, Arizona

August 16 — San Diego, California

August 18 — San Francisco, California

September 12 — Orlando, Florida

September 13 — North Charleston, South Carolina

September 14 — Charlotte, North Carolina

September 18 — New York, New York

September 19 — New York, New York

September 26 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

September 27 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

September 28 — Washington, DC

September 29 — Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

October 3 — Albany, New York

October 4 — Boston, Massachusetts

October 6 — Hershey, Pennsylvania

October 17 — Winnipeg, Manitoba

October 19 — Edmonton, Alberta

October 20 — Calgary, Alberta

October 24 — Vancouver, BC

October 25 — Seattle, Washington

October 26 — Portland, Oregon

November 6 — Milwaukee, Wisconsin

November 8 — Chicago, Illinois

November 9 — Chicago, Illinois

November 10 — Dayton, Ohio

November 14 — Youngstown, Ohio

November 15 — Rochester, New York

November 16 — Buffalo, New York

November 17 — Syracuse, New York

November 21 — Montréal, Quebec

November 22 — Toronto, Ontario

November 24 — Ottawa, Ontario

December 4 — Estero, Florida

December 7 — Tampa, Florida

December 12 — Omaha, Nebraska

December 13 — Peoria, Illinois

December 14 — St. Louis, Missouri

December 15 — Des Moines, Iowa