A popular low-cost skincare brand is upping its prices due to the "global economy"

A popular low-cost skincare brand says it is increasing the cost of some of its products come 2024 due to “rising prices.”

The Ordinary skincare brand, an offshoot of Deciem — which was founded by Iranian Canadian Brandon Truaxe in 2013 — made the announcement in an email to customers earlier this week.

“When faced with rising prices, we try to maintain our sensible approach to pricing, as we know that even a small increase in the prices of products you love can impact your access to them,” the notice to customers stated.

The company added that “though it’s never easy to see a brand changing its prices, we know that reviewing our prices to align with the global economy will allow us to create long-term sustainability for our brand, without compromising our values.”

The company went on to state that starting January 2, 2024, customers will notice a “price adjustment across our products.”

The average price change is US$0.76, or C$1.01.

On the flip side, the company stated it was able to keep the same prices across a handful of products, including its Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating Toner and Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%.

“We appreciate this news is not easy to hear, but we hope this early notice and background helps you to understand why we’ve had to make this decision,” the Ordinary stated at the end of its email to customers.