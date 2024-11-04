NewsCuratedPop CultureMediaCelebritiesCanada

Reynolds vs. Stewart: Fans divided after "Deadpool" star reacts to being called "not so funny"

Isabelle Docto
Nov 4 2024, 4:32 pm
Fred Duval/Shutterstock | lev radin/Shutterstock

In an unexpected internet showdown, Ryan Reynolds clapped back at Martha Stewart after she claimed he was “not so funny.”

Last Friday, celebrity news account Pop Crave shared a quote from Stewart saying the Canadian actor is “very serious.”

Stewart shared these thoughts as a special guest on a game show where she was asked what celebrities she thought survey participants had named the most fun to hang out with.

Her first answer was, unsurprisingly, her good friend Snoop Dogg and her second was Reynolds, but she made clear that she doesn’t personally find him fun.

“He’s probably on the list just ‘cause he covers himself up in his movies and you don’t see his face — Ryan Reynolds, is he one of those?” she asked.

“And you want to know something? He’s not so funny in real life. No, he’s not so funny. He’s very serious,” added the lifestyle mogul.

Stewart doubled down on her stance and clarified why she thought this.

“He’s a good actor. He can act funny, but he isn’t funny,” said the TV personality.

She then joked that she’s probably going to get into trouble because the celebrities are neighbours.

Reynolds responded to Stewart’s quote Pop Crave shared on X.

“I’d disagree with her. But I tried that once. The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so,” he replied on Saturday.

While it’s not clear what this means, his reaction seems to take a jab at Stewart’s age and athletic abilities.

The internet is divided after seeing this back-and-forth play out.

Some see where Stewart is coming from.

“So nice of him to comment and prove her right,” commented one person on X.

“He really thought he ate,” added another.

Even Hugh Jackman, the Wolverine to Reynolds’ Deadpool, agreed with Stewart, although they’re both known for their banter with each other.

“Finally someone says it,” Jackman replied jokingly.

Another Stewart supporter added that they think Reynolds’ movies are repetitive, therefore making the actor unfunny.

There were plenty of fans who stood up for the Canuck.

“You can’t convince me that Ryan Reynolds isn’t funny when it was his idea to use Wolverine’s skeleton as a weapon 😭😭 I’ve never heard a theatre laugh harder than on [Deadpool & Wolverine] opening night,” shared one person.

“Idk this is pretty hilarious if you ask me, Martha,” added another.

One fan complimented Reynolds’ vocabulary.

But maybe this online feud isn’t as serious as we think, as one X user pointed out.

In a 2014 interview with HuffPost, Stewart shared how she became friends with Reynolds and Blake Lively when they bought a house in her neighbourhood in Bedford, New York.

Even back then she said they were “friendly, very nice people,” but also “kind of shy.”

