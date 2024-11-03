A couple of lucky Canadian lottery players will wake up to some happy news this weekend.

The Lotto 6/49 draw took place on Saturday, November 2, and the jackpot is still up for grabs because no one won the $22 million Gold Ball prize. But after they matched the winning number 52227892-01, one lottery player will soon claim the life-changing $1 million White Ball prize. According to PlayNow, the ticket was sold in Ontario.

The Classic Draw winning numbers were 07, 13, 37, 42, 46, 47, and bonus 48, but no one won the $5 million top prize. However, it was a different story when it came to the second prize. Three people will split the prize after each of them matched five of the six winning numbers and the bonus number. They’ll each walk away $75,236 richer. Two of the winning tickets were sold in Western Canada, while one was sold in Ontario.

No one won the $500,000 Classic Draw Extra prize or the $1 million Encore prize.

It hasn’t been long since someone last won the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball prize.

The prize was split between six Quebec residents who met each other for the first time when they went to claim their winnings.

Benoit Laberge, Marie-Josée Roy, Louise Lanthier, Jeanne Bouchard Pharand, Lyne Beaulieu, and Alain Dupuis had a lot to be thankful for heading into the Thanksgiving weekend, nabbing the staggering $32 million Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot in the October 9 draw.

The next draw is set for Wednesday, November 6, and the jackpot is now worth $24 million.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.