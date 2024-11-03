Tributes are pouring in for beloved Calgary broadcaster

The Canadian media scene is mourning the death of CTV Calgary news anchor Darrel Janz, who died at the age of 83.

According to CTV, Janz worked with the network for 61 years, 50 of which he spent at CTV Calgary.

“For decades, viewers tuned in to CTV Calgary to see Darrel anchor the news and report on inspiring Albertans,” stated CTV. “He inspired thousands of young journalists and continued telling Calgarians’ stories until his last days.”

Until recently, Janz co-hosted Yes TV’s talk show Legacy Makers alongside Jacqueline Clements.

In an Instagram post, a statement from the show stated that it was an honour to work with the broadcasting legend and added that “he was so much more.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TCF4 Productions Media (@tcf4productions)

“He was a true gentleman, humble and generous with his time, support and expertise,” reads the post. “As we continue the program that he loved and helped to build, we know that his spirit will live on in every episode.”

Janz grew up in a small town in Saskatchewan and, in a 2013 documentary, stated that life revolved around two things: “the church and the school.”

He worked in TV and radio in Saskatchewan, Quebec, and Ontario before moving to Alberta, where he spent most of his career.

Canadians shared their condolences online.

Sad to share this news about one of the loveliest people you could meet, and a #Calgary legend https://t.co/Q5xtMxl58C — Tara Nelson (@CTVTaraNelson) November 2, 2024

Oh no, this is so sad. What a gentleman he was. A big loss for Calgary. — Laureen Teskey Harper (@LaureenHarper) November 2, 2024

Oh no!

One of the icons of YYC. A great broadcaster and even better person.

Condolences to the Janz family. — Jason Hoffman 🇨🇦🇨🇦 (@EMSIJason) November 2, 2024

Janz was outstanding. I grew up with him through the 70s and 80s and he was nothing less than professional and engaging. I also used to attend SAIT in the 80s and enjoyed seeing him on campus (he taught in the Broadcast section)#RIP — Shadowy Cabal Enthusiast 🇺🇦 (@TheChandlerDude) November 2, 2024

One Redditor stated, “This guy coached so many talented broadcasters. He will be greatly missed; This guy gave back so much to Calgarians. RIP”

“Legendary, the face of the news from my childhood. May he rest in peace,” said one commenter.

Another wrote, “Any of us born and raised Calgarians know Darrel as our Walter Cronkite. He was there every evening at 6 pm to deliver the news with Barb Higgins… Calgary lost a real one today.”

Daily Hive has reached out to CTV for more information.