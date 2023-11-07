Canadian poet Rupi Kaur declines White House invite over US “funding the bombardment” of Gaza

Canadian poet Rupi Kaur has declined an invitation from the White House over what she calls its “support of the current atrocities against Palestinians” in Gaza.

The Milk and Honey author shared a statement on her social media platforms on Monday.

Kaur says she received an invite from US President Joe Biden’s administration a few days ago for a Diwali event being held by Vice President Kamala Harris on November 8.

She was surprised that the administration found it acceptable to celebrate Diwali and added that its response in Gaza goes against what the festival represents, according to the statement.

“I have always used this day to reflect on what it means to fight for freedom against oppression,” she wrote.

I received an invite from the Biden administration for a Diwali event being held by the VP on nov 8. I decline any invitation from an institution that supports the collective punishment of a trapped civilian population—50% of whom are children. pic.twitter.com/J3V5om89Se — rupi kaur (@rupikaur_) November 6, 2023

Kaur then went on to condemn the US government’s actions during this conflict.

“The American government is not only funding the bombardment of Gaza, they continue to justify this genocide against Palestinians,” the poet wrote.

“They reject the call for a humanitarian ceasefire — a baseline action being demanded by the United Nations, organizations like Doctors Without Borders, Red Cross, and a majority of countries.”

The Sun and Her Flowers author is referring to the US government’s plan to send Israel nearly $14.5 billion in military aid and the US vetoing UN resolutions calling for a ceasefire.

Per recent reports, Biden has been in talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to implement a “tactical pause.”

“As a Sikh woman, I will not allow my likeness to be used in whitewashing this administration’s actions,” Kaur wrote.

“I refuse any invitation from an institution that supports the collective punishment of a trapped civilian population — 50% of whom are children.”

On Saturday, October 7, Netanyahu declared the country at war after the Gaza Strip’s governing militant group, Hamas, fired thousands of rockets, and fighters infiltrated the border in several locations.

The attack killed 1,400 people, mostly Israeli civilians.

Over 200 Israelis were also believed to have been taken hostage by Hamas, which is classified as a “radical Islamist-nationalist terrorist organization” by the Canadian government. Hamas has since released two American-Israeli hostages.

The Israeli government’s bombardment, which UN experts have described as a “mass ethnic cleansing,” has lasted over a month now. The state’s forces blasted Gaza with airstrikes overnight on Sunday into Monday.

As of November 6, over 10,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza.

“When a government’s actions dehumanize people anywhere in the world, it is our moral imperative to call for justice,” added Kaur.

“Let us sign petitions. Attend protests. Boycott. Call our reps and say — stop the genocide.”