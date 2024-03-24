After Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis, the royal family is facing plenty of heat online after many feel the princess was blamed for the infamous Photoshop incident.

In a video announcement on Friday, Catherine, Princess of Wales, shared that she underwent abdominal surgery in January and, at the time, it was believed that her condition was non-cancerous. However, further tests revealed that “cancer had been present.” On the advice of her medical team, she said she’s now undergoing the early stages of preventative chemotherapy.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I’m so grateful,” she said.

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024

Prior to her announcement, the Princess of Wales issued an apology for sharing what appeared to be an edited family photo.

Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C 📸 The Prince of Wales, 2024 pic.twitter.com/6DywGBpLLQ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 10, 2024

Photo agencies issued a “kill notice” after it was discovered that the photo had been edited and the incident fueled wild conspiracies.

In a tweet, she explained that as an amateur photographer, she “occasionally” experiments with editing.

Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 11, 2024

But in light of her health announcement, many online are now questioning the royal family’s PR strategy.

so they blamed the woman with cancer for doing a bad photoshop right — adam (@adamjmoussa) March 22, 2024

Releasing a statement putting all the blame on Kate for the photoshop picture fallout knowing damn well she had CANCER is absolutely insane but no surprise from this institution I’m sorry — Jared Alexander (@heyyitsjared) March 22, 2024

The Palace made Kate Middleton take the fall alone and apologize following Photoshop-gate, knowing what she was going through. The Palace could have issued an institutional apology instead and chose not to? — Martine St-Victor (@MartineMontreal) March 22, 2024

Not only did they handle the whole thing in the dodgiest way imaginable with the whole “Kate is bad at photoshop” thing, now they are making her sit there and make an announcement alone. William can’t sit and hold her hand? https://t.co/bmsuDEO5DH — Moniza Hossain (@moniza_hossain) March 22, 2024

Revelation of Kate’s cancer diagnosis makes everything we’ve heard from Kensington Palace in last few weeks since #KateGate truly weird. Like why would you throw a cancer patient under the bus to silence criticism over bad photoshop pics? This isn’t just bad PR it’s bad judgment. https://t.co/BJOysVwGhn — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) March 22, 2024

🚨 Kensington Palace PR plan: Strategy 1: Photo for Mother’s Day

-> didn’t work Strategy 2: Kate’s tweet

-> didn’t work Strategy 3: Kate goes to the market

-> didn’t work Strategy 4: Kate has cancer

-> finally working — Julia 🐈‍⬛ (@Julia44993) March 22, 2024

I hope Kate Middleton makes a full recovery, but none of the people reporting this story (nor the people interested in it) should feel badly. This was a *Royal* fuckup by the Palace comms team who *checks notes* threw a woman going through chemo under the bus for a photoshop fail https://t.co/aoP4MbUJlS — Katie Rayford (@katie_rayford) March 22, 2024

They should’ve just said Kate had cancer from the start instead of pretending the British public were stupid with the body doubles and terrible photoshop — Renée 🐬 (@AmarRenee) March 22, 2024

No it shouldn’t

The royal family, while apparently knowing about Kate’s cancer; first blamed Kate for the original photoshop fail and the lie about William taking the pic.

Who does that to someone fighting cancer? — Patty Henry (@hopki80849) March 24, 2024

But others think it was a deliberate attempt to divert public attention.

I have thousands of followers fighting each other whether Kate’s video is real. The photoshop faux pas was intentional. Would she really be so careless?! & they made the video like that on purpose! It’s a distraction from what is REALLY about to happen. And we ALL fell for it!… — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News 🙌 (@unhealthytruth) March 24, 2024

In other news, Buckingham Palace is currently looking for a communications assistant to assist in proactive and reactive communications to produce content for various platforms. The position pays a modest £25,642.50 per year salary, which actually works out to less than $44,000 in Canadian dollars.

With files from Simran Singh and Ty Jadah