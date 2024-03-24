NewsCanadaCelebritiesCanada

Royal Family slammed for blaming Kate Middleton for edited picture amidst cancer diagnosis

Irish Mae Silvestre
Mar 24 2024, 5:13 pm
After Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis, the royal family is facing plenty of heat online after many feel the princess was blamed for the infamous Photoshop incident.

In a video announcement on Friday, Catherine, Princess of Wales, shared that she underwent abdominal surgery in January and, at the time, it was believed that her condition was non-cancerous. However, further tests revealed that “cancer had been present.” On the advice of her medical team, she said she’s now undergoing the early stages of preventative chemotherapy.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I’m so grateful,” she said.

Prior to her announcement, the Princess of Wales issued an apology for sharing what appeared to be an edited family photo.

Photo agencies issued a “kill notice” after it was discovered that the photo had been edited and the incident fueled wild conspiracies.

In a tweet, she explained that as an amateur photographer, she “occasionally” experiments with editing.

But in light of her health announcement, many online are now questioning the royal family’s PR strategy.

But others think it was a deliberate attempt to divert public attention.

In other news, Buckingham Palace is currently looking for a communications assistant to assist in proactive and reactive communications to produce content for various platforms. The position pays a modest £25,642.50 per year salary, which actually works out to less than $44,000 in Canadian dollars.

With files from Simran Singh and Ty Jadah

