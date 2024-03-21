Who doesn’t love a little royal drama? One of the most famous families in the world is looking to hire a new communications assistant — and the timing couldn’t be more perfect.

The position is for the Private Secretary’s Office, and we are going to break things down for any royal watchers interested in the role.

For one, the job listing comes at a modest £25,642.50 per year salary, which actually works out to less than $44,000 in Canadian dollars.

The communications assistant role comes with a laundry list of responsibilities, from assisting with proactive and reactive communications to producing content for various platforms. It seems like they’re in desperate need of some PR help.

Can you blame them?

The job posting arrives hot on the heels of the infamous Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, photoshop conspiracy.

For those unaware, the recent controversy involves the princess, who managed to botch a simple family photo and send the internet into a frenzy of theories.

The rumour mill started churning after the internet realized Middleton had not made a public appearance since Christmas following a mysterious abdominal surgery.

An official family photo posted earlier this month on Mother’s Day meant to dissuade further rumour-mongering, did just the opposite after it turned out to be noticeably edited.

Catherine later issued an apology for any “confusion” after editing the photo, admitting she does “occasionally experiment with editing.”

It seems like hiring a communications assistant might be the royal family’s attempt to do a little damage control.

According to reports, Middleton has been under immense pressure for years, and now she’s being dragged through the mud online.

So, let’s sit back, maybe even grab some popcorn, and watch as more royal drama unfolds. With their new communications assistant in tow, surely some choppy PR waters might have to be navigated.

It might be worth diving down a Kate Middleton wormhole online.