Kate Middleton shares cancer diagnosis in new video

Kate Middleton has shared that she has been diagnosed with cancer.

In a video announcement on Friday, Catherine, Princess of Wales, revealed that initially when she underwent abdominal surgery in January, it was believed that her condition was non-cancerous.

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024

“The surgery was successful; however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” she said.

Her medical team advised that she undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and she shared she is now in the early stages of that treatment.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I’m so grateful,” she said.

The Princess of Wales has been out of the public eye after it was announced in January that she required “planned abdominal surgery.”

At the time, Kensington Palace said that based on medical advice, the princess would likely return to her public duties sometime after Easter.

However, rumours and speculations about Middleton began after the internet realized she had not made a public appearance since Christmas.

Those rumours ran rampant after Kensington Palace released a noticeably edited photo of Middleton and her three children — George, Charlotte, and Louis — for UK Mother’s Day.

Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day. C 📸 The Prince of Wales, 2024 pic.twitter.com/6DywGBpLLQ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 10, 2024

Catherine later issued an apology for any “confusion” after editing the photo, admitting she does “occasionally experiment with editing.”

Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 11, 2024

Last week, the Prince and Princess of Wales were filmed leaving a farm shop in Windsor. However, the grainy video taken from a distance seemed to add more fuel to the fire for conspiracy theorists.

In her address today, Middleton said she and her family have been doing “everything [they] can to process and manage” her diagnosis privately.

“As you can imagine this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment, to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that’s appropriate for them and to reassure them that I’m going to be okay,” she stated.

The princess also asked for privacy at this time.

“We hope that you’ll understand, that as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment.”

Middleton’s video announcement on X has since been flooded with comments of support.

Thoughts are with the Princess of Wales and her family. Unbelievably brave. Cancer is tough in any family – a lot of us know, but most of us have some privacy – she is being admirably open. So for God’s Sake can we now leave her and the family in peace. — Khabri_Prasang (@Prasang_) March 22, 2024

Sending you gentle prayers and positive thoughts Stay strong — 𝓜𝓾𝓻𝓴𝔂 𝓜𝓮𝓰 (@MurkyMegPodcast) March 22, 2024

The princess concluded her announcement acknowledging others who have been impacted by cancer.

“For everyone facing this disease in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”

With files from Ty Jadah