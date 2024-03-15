Podcast about Avril Lavigne “replacement” conspiracy has web sleuths investigating Kate Middleton

Remember the Avril Lavigne conspiracy theory that suggests she died and was replaced by a body double? Well, it’s getting the podcast treatment, and listeners are already drawing parallels to the Kate Middleton drama.

At the beginning of March, the BBC released the first episode of its podcast Who Replaced Avril Lavigne? Joanne McNally Investigates.

It’s a bizarre conspiracy theory that has been around for over a decade now.

Who Replaced Avril Lavigne? Joanne McNally Investigates🕵️‍♀️ Join @jomcnally as she dives in to the conspiracy that punk-pop sensation Avril Lavigne ISN’T who you think she is 👀 First episode is out now! https://t.co/5ntBrB3rjr pic.twitter.com/nP51mI4nhU — Off The Kerb (@OffTheKerb) March 6, 2024

For those who haven’t gone down that deep, dark rabbit hole, it reportedly stems from a 2011 blog post on a Lavigne fan site based in Brazil. According to the conspiracy, the “Complicated” singer was overwhelmed by the pressures that came with fame as she skyrocketed to stardom in 2003.

That and her grandfather’s death sent her into a deep depression, and the conspiracy theorizes that Lavigne was replaced by a lookalike named Melissa Vandella when the real Avril wanted time off.

The theory goes even further and alleges that Lavigne died by suicide shortly after the release of her debut album, Let Go, in 2002, leaving Vandella to take over as the new Avril Lavigne full-time.

“It’s an internet conspiracy theory which has been eating comedian Joanne McNally ALIVE, and she’s going to do something about it,” reads the BBC’s podcast description.

“In this six-part series, Joanne immerses herself in a mind-bending world of fake celebrity deaths, doppelgangers, conspiracies in an effort to understand how this rumour started and if there’s any truth to it.”

The podcast has two episodes out so far — “What the Hell” and “Here’s to Never Growing Up” — aptly titled with the Canadian pop-punk princess’ bops.

So far, McNally has delved into the Napanee, Ontario, singer’s early career and the world of body doubles in Hollywood outside of movies.

Although the conspiracy has been around since 2011, it has become quite topical again as internet sleuths theorize over the whereabouts of another princess, Kate Middleton.

In January, Kensington Palace revealed that the Princess of Wales was hospitalized for abdominal surgery, but onlookers got more suspicious as days, weeks, and months have gone by without her making any public appearances.

Two months, a grainy paparazzi photo, an apparently photoshopped Mother’s Day photo, and a Princess apology later, conspiracy theories are running wild.

Many are comparing the royal drama to Lavigne’s urban legend.

listening to the Avril Lavigne body double podcast during week, definitely primed me for today’s edited royal photo https://t.co/d8e48lIHor — Keith Adams (@keith_JCFJ) March 10, 2024

The Kate Middleton conspiracy is the best conspiracy since the Avril Lavigne body double one, I can’t lie. Cause what you mean they put out what appears to be AI photos and they forgot the ring??? Now everybody down the Reddit rabbit hole. — beyoncelie 🐝 (@celierrr) March 10, 2024

Is it possible that Kate Middleton is being held in the same facility as the original Avril Lavigne? — Many A True Nerd (@ManyATrueNerd) March 11, 2024

This Kate Middleton stuff is this generation’s Avril Lavigne theory. — Aaron Walker (@Gallagherlad95) March 10, 2024

Lavigne actually hilariously addressed her long-running conspiracy in a TikTok last year where she punched and kicked comments she frequently gets on Instagram.

What do you think about these theories? Let us know in the comments.