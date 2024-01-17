Kate Middleton has been hospitalized for abdominal surgery — here's what we know so far

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday for “planned abdominal surgery.”

The official Instagram account for her and Prince William posted an update on Wednesday morning.

Per the statement shared, the surgery was a success.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

The princess will remain hospitalized for anywhere between 10 and 14 days. Based on the medical advice she’s received, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter, which falls on March 31, 2024.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible and her wish that her personal medical information remains private,” read the statement.

Kensington Palace will only share updates about Middleton’s health when there is “significant new information” to share.

The princess also apologized to everyone worried about her postponing her upcoming engagement. “She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible,” concluded the statement.

Words of concern and good wishes from the princess’ fans worldwide are pouring in.

“That’s very concerning. That’s a looong hospital stay and longer recovery,” one commenter wrote. “As a surgical nurse, I know this must’ve been a very serious medical procedure. Hoping for a full recovery for this young mom.”

“I’ve had an abdominal surgery too, and it is a painful recovery. Praying for the princess and appreciate her desire to protect her and her children’s privacy,” wrote another.