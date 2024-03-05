Royal Caribbean cruise worker allegedly filmed passengers, hid under beds to record them naked

A cruise ship employee has been arrested after he allegedly admitted to placing hidden cameras in passengers’ rooms and even hiding under their beds to film them.

Florida news site Local 10 News reports that 34-year-old Arvin Joseph Mirasol was a stateroom attendant onboard the Royal Caribbean ship, the Symphony of the Seas. A woman and her two daughters boarded the ship that left South Florida on Sunday, February 24.

According to NBC 6 South Florida, an arrest affidavit from the Broward Sheriff’s Office states that on Monday, February 26, one of the daughters found a camera “affixed to the counter underneath the sink” while reaching for a roll of toilet paper under the sink.

The family notified security officers.

While speaking outside their cabin, Mirasol appeared and was detained in a confinement room. He was taken into custody when the ship returned to Port Everglades on Sunday, March 3. He was arrested on six counts of video voyeurism. He’ll also be charged with possession and production of child pornography.

Authorities found electronic devices such as his phone and USB. They also found videos of women undressing in bathrooms and child pornography. Marisol was even filmed installing a camera in one of the videos.

According to authorities, Marisol admitted to installing hidden cameras since he started working on the ship in December 2023.

“I want to control it, but I can’t,” he told authorities, per the affidavit. He added that he would even hide under guests’ beds as they took showers so he could record them naked.

As of Monday, he remains in jail without bond.

“We have zero tolerance for this unacceptable behaviour,” Royal Caribbean told Daily Hive. “We immediately reported this to law enforcement and terminated the crew member, and we will continue to fully cooperate with authorities.”