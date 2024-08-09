A gorgeous Canadian coin just won a prestigious award, but it’ll cost you a pretty penny to add to your collection.

The Royal Canadian Mint revealed that its 2023 Pure Silver Coin — Allegory of Peace nabbed this year’s Coin of the Year Award in the Most Inspirational category.

The annual awards program pits global industry peers against each other for recognition of excellence in coin design and manufacturing.

“It is rewarding that our work in crafting a coin designed to appeal visually as well as emotionally is being recognized with a new Coin of the Year award,” said Marie Lemay, president and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint, in a news release.

“This award demonstrates the power of our innovation to inspire –a goal that drives us to find new ways to inspire people to enjoy our coins and appreciate the important stories they have to tell.”

The design

The stunning coin was designed by artist Rebecca Yanovskaya. The allegorical figure of Peace represents Canada’s longstanding commitment to peace.

On the coin’s reverse is a three-dimensional sculpture of a winged figure of Peace suspended within its outer ring.

“The absence of a field surrounding the image of Peace has allowed the miniature sculpture to be viewed from both the sides of the coin,” according to the Mint.

Cast in pure silver and plated with gold, Peace is framed by olive branches as she stands atop the world with her wings slightly curled over protectively.

She wears a crown of maple leaves and cradles a globe in one hand and an olive wreath in the other.

The allegory is surrounded by an outer ring made of pure silver with an antique finish. It features a motif composed of doves carrying an arrangement of olive and maple leaf branches.

That motif repeats on the obverse side, which features a rear view of the cast figure.

How can you get the coin?

If you want to add this to your collection, it’ll cost you more than the change in your wallet.

Unfortunately, it’s sold out on the Mint’s site, where it was going for $719.95. However, you can find it on resell sites costing as much as $1,519.92 just for one.

But if you want an award-winning coin in your collection, you might already have some.

In 2023, a 10-cent circulation coin issued in 2021 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Bluenose was crowned the “Best Circulation” coin.

And the popular black circulation toonie honouring Queen Elizabeth’s passing also won an award.