Oxford's word of the year might make you feel old, but it's handy

According to Oxford data, the use of the word shot up in the summer when actor Tom Holland said, “I have no rizz whatsoever; I have limited rizz,” in a Billboard interview.

In October, Merriam-Webster added “rizz” to the dictionary, along with “simp,” “bussin’,” “thirst trap,” and “girlboss.” In September, dictionary.com updated its database, too, adding words such as “nepo baby,” “jawn,” and “Blursday.”

Oxford’s 2022 Word of the Year was less of a word and more of a term — “goblin mode.”

The slang term is “often used in the expressions’ in goblin mode” or “to go goblin mode.”

It denotes “a type of behaviour which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations.”

Are any of these words common in your everyday life? If not, perhaps you should hang out with some young’uns or expand your friend circle.

If we can accept “fridge” for “refrigerator,” why not this one?