Canadians react to budget proposing "right to disconnect" law for federal workplaces

Tired of getting messages from your boss or coworkers after hours? If you’re a federal worker, the right to disconnect means you soon may no longer be obligated to respond.

On Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland announced in the 2024 budget 2024 the government is proposing an amendment to the Canada Labour Code to limit all those texts and calls after hours.

The amendment would apply to the 500,000 employees in federally regulated industries and workplaces.

That includes those who work in air transportation, banks, federal corporations like Canada Post, port services, radio and TV broadcasting, Parliament, etc. It would also apply to private-sector firms and municipalities in Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Nunavut.

It would be up to the employer to establish a “right to disconnect policy limiting work-related communication outside of scheduled working hours.”

“Everyone needs some downtime; it is essential for well-being and mental health,” stated Freeland. “As the nature of work in many industries has become increasingly digital, workers are finding it increasingly difficult to disconnect from their devices and inboxes after hours and on weekends.”

She added that the lack of boundaries between work and personal time has significantly impacted millennial and Gen Z workers.

The government plans to provide $3.6 million to roll out these changes over five years starting this year.

Some found these suggested changes redundant.

Does anyone actually believe Federal employees need a legislative right to disconnect- like there’s a majority that don’t? Seriously @SeamusORegan ? — Cheryl Robinson (@CherylR09307747) April 17, 2024

I’m howling at Chrystia Freeland babbling about government employees not able to disconnect from their jobs after regular hours. Did anybody ask her political staffers about this? OMFG. And when she inevitably runs for leadership … it’s going to be so much fun. #cdnpoli — Dean Rivando ⚒ ⚓ φ (@drivandalism) April 16, 2024

4pm and the phone automatically goes on “do not disturb”. Problem solved. — Kim Friesen (@kim_in_abby) April 17, 2024

Meanwhile, those who work for the private sector shared their thoughts.

The right to disconnect will apply to Federal gov employees and bank employees and that’s about it. Fantastic — Potentially Problematic (@headspace4rent) April 17, 2024

Sorry but private companies actually have to do work. — Tristan Flynn (@TristanCPDT) April 17, 2024