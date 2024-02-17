In what appears to be a disturbing trend, a passenger onboard Canadian airline WestJet tried to open the door mid-flight, causing the plane to be diverted.

On Friday, February 16, WestJet flight WS710 took off from Vancouver International Airport and made its way to Toronto. However, one passenger tried opening the door while the aircraft was less than halfway toward its destination.

“We can confirm a guest on WestJet flight 710 between Vancouver and Toronto attempted to open a cabin door while in flight, causing the flight to divert to Winnipeg,” stated an airline representative in an email to Daily Hive.

“Our crew are trained to handle passengers who may pose a safety hazard to themselves or others, as well as in de-escalating many situations to protect everyone onboard. It’s important to note, it is not possible to open secured pressurized aircraft doors at high altitudes.”

Flightradar24 shows that the aircraft was over Montana when it changed course and headed towards Manitoba.

Following standard protocol, the airline contacted local RCMP and EMS to meet the aircraft. Once the plane landed, the passenger was taken into custody.

“We sincerely apologize for any disruption this diversion has caused our guests,” reads the statement. “All impacted guests were accommodated with service to Toronto shortly after landing in Winnipeg on flight WS710.”

Last month, a passenger was injured after boarding an Air Canada flight. While the aircraft was still at the gate in Toronto, the passenger proceeded to their seat, opened the cabin door, and fell onto the tarmac.

A few weeks later, chaos broke out onboard Air Canada flight 855, headed from Heathrow Airport in the UK to Toronto. According to Peel Regional Police, a passenger attempted to open a door mid-flight.

The person was an elderly male who had been in a state of crisis and confusion, and according to police, “it does not appear that his actions were intentional.”