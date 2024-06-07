Engines found in several brands' lawnmowers recalled across Canada due to fire hazard

Certain Kawasaki engines used by several lawnmowers and garden equipment brands have been recalled nationwide due to fire and burn hazards.

Health Canada recalled the engines on Friday morning.

If you have garden equipment from Bad Boy Mowers, Bobcat, Cub Cadet, Hustler, John Deere, or Kubota brands, you might want to check the model and serial numbers.

Here’s what some of the impacted products look like at a glance.

“A potential product safety hazard exists with the 21066-0785 voltage regulator on select Kawasaki engines, which were included in certain lawn and garden equipment,” reads a release from the health agency. “The hazard relates to the possibility of thermal events with the subject voltage regulator. The Kawasaki engines can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.” So far, there have been no reports of fire or injuries pertaining to the products in Canada, but eight fires were reported in the US.

The engine model numbers and specification numbers of the recalled lawn equipment are as follows:

Have a recalled product? Here’s what you should do

Health Canada advises people to immediately stop using the recalled Kawasaki Engines and contact Turf Care Products Canada to schedule a free repair.

If you have an affected product, contact Turf Care Products Canada at 905-836-0988 from 7 am to 4:30 pm ET, Monday-Friday, or online here.

John Deere owners should contact Deere & Company toll-free at 800-537-8233 from 8 am to 6 pm ET (Monday to Friday) and 9 am to 3 pm on Saturday. Alternatively, you can go to the company’s website and click “Product Recall Information” on the drop-down menu under “Services & Support.”

If you own Cub Cadet or Hustler products, contact their toll-free recall hotline at 1-800-361-5770 from 8 am to 5 pm ET (Monday to Friday) or visit its website here.

Kubota owners can contact Kubota Canada’s toll-free line at 1-800-405-6916 between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm ET (Monday to Friday) or through its website.

Do not give away or sell any recalled products. Under the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act, such actions are prohibited.

If you’ve experienced a health or safety incident related to these products or any other recalled products, fill out the Consumer Product Incident Report Form to report it to Health Canada.

More photos and further details of the recall are available here.