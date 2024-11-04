General Motors (GM) has announced a massive recall affecting some of its popular models due to a powertrain issue.

In an updated recall on November 1, Transport Canada stated that GM is recalling 52,220 light trucks, vans, and SUVs across the country. The agency explained that the faulty part is the transmission control valve, which, over time, “could wear and lose pressure.”

“If this happens, the transmission could shift harshly and could cause the rear wheels to lock up,” reads the release. “Rear wheels that lock suddenly could cause a loss of control and increase the risk of a crash.”

How to check if your vehicle is affected

According to the automaker, vehicle owners will be notified by mail about the recall. However, those who own a vehicle included in the recall are urged to take it to a dealership “to update the transmission control module software to detect excess wear in advance of a wheel lock up.”

“If detected, a service engine light would turn on, a message would display in the instrument panel, and the vehicle would be limited to fifth gear,” states the release.

The recall only applies to GM vehicles with a diesel engine.

Affected models include the following:

Cadillac Escalade, 2021

Cadillac Escalade ESV, 2021

Chevrolet Silverado, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Chevrolet Silverado HD, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Chevrolet, Suburban, 2021

Chevrolet, Tahoe, 2021

Chevrolet, Sierra, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Chevrolet, Sierra HD, 2020, 2021, and 2022

GMC, Yukon, 2021

GMC, Yukon XL, 2021

To check if your vehicle is part of the recall, enter your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on GM’s Recall and Warranty site.

Your 17-character-long VIN can be found on your state vehicle registration or insurance. It’s also on the driver’s side dashboard at the bottom of the windshield or the driver’s side doorjamb. You can check here to locate a dealer near you.

In September, GM recalled over 38,000 vehicles in Canada due to a software problem.