GM just recalled over 38,000 vehicles in Canada — here's why

If you own a car manufactured by General Motors (GM), it could be a part of a massive recall.

The automaker has issued a recall on 38,382 vehicles over a software problem.

According to a recall notice from Transport Canada, the software issue could cause the low brake fluid warning lamp to not turn on if the brake fluid level gets too low, resulting in reduced braking.

“A driver that isn’t aware of a low brake fluid level could experience reduced braking and an increased risk of a crash,” reads the notice.

The affected GM vehicles include the following:

Cadillac Escalade — 2023, 2024

Cadillac Escalade ESV — 2023, 2024

Chevrolet Silverado — 2023

Chevrolet Tahoe — 2023, 2024

GMC Sierra — 2023

GMC Suburban — 2023, 2024

GMC Yukon — 2023, 2024

GMC Yukon XL — 2023, 2024

The recall notice says that GM will notify owners by mail and send eligible vehicles a wireless over-the-air software update that will update the electronic brake control module software.

You can also schedule an appointment to have your car updated at a GM dealership.

If you’re unsure if your vehicle is included in the recall, you can check here by inputting your Vehicle Identification Number.

This isn’t the only recent vehicle recall in Canada.

Earlier this month, Stellantis, the company that owns Chrysler, announced that an estimated 158,670 vehicles are being recalled nationwide. The recall affects around 1,227,808 vehicles in the US, 13,419 in Mexico, and 61,072 in certain markets outside North America.

The reason is a software issue that could create a potential safety hazard. Chrysler found that certain trucks equipped with anti-lock braking (ABS) system software could “inadvertently disable” the electronic stability control (ESC) system.

“Should this happen, foundation brake function would be unaffected, and the ABS, ESC, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Forward Collision Warning indicator lights will be illuminated at vehicle start-up, indicating the systems are not available,” reads a statement from the company.

Models affected by the recall include some 2019 and 2021 to 2024 Ram 1500 trucks.