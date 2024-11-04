Machine operator defies odds with second, even bigger lottery win

Winning the lottery is a far-fetched dream for some, but apparently, lightning can strike twice — at least it did for one lucky Canadian man.

Franco Stirpe is a father and grandfather who works as a machine operator and lives in Woodbridge, Ontario. He enjoys playing a variety of instant lottery games, with one of his favourites being the Instant 50K Casino. And it’s no ordinary lottery ticket, either — each one costs $50 to play.

So, one day, he decided to try his luck and splurged on a $50 ticket.

“When I played my ticket, I thought I might have a small win but was shocked when I realized I won big,” said Stirpe.

It must’ve felt like déjà vu because it’s not the first time he won — in 2019, he won a $10,000 lottery prize and never thought he’d ever win again.

While claiming his lottery prize for the second time in five years, Stirpe shared that he already has plans for his windfall: he said he’ll use his money to pay off his car and share his winnings with his daughter. The generous winner said the money would allow him to complete some charitable work as well.

“I was so happy. Winning feels amazing!” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Jiffy Mini Mart on Chancellor Drive in Woodbridge.

Stirpe isn’t the only Canadian to win the lottery more than once.

Ontario retiree Vincent Charlemagne won a $100,000 Encore prize in the August 9, 2024, Lotto Max draw — his third win in about a decade.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.