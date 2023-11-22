India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals

India has resumed its electronic visa service for Canadians, nearly two months after a series of events that led to a diplomatic rift between the two nations.

On its website, the Consulate of India confirmed that the e-visa service has been restored as of November 22 “for all eligible Canadians holding Regular/Ordinary Canadian passports.”

“Holders of any other category of Canadian passport will need to apply for regular paper visa, in accordance with the existing modalities,” added the consulate.

The tension between the two nations escalated in September when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau mentioned potential links between the Indian government and the killing of a Canadian Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India rejected the allegations and said Canada’s claims were “absurd and motivated.”

According to reports from the South Asian country, Nijjar was wanted in the country and declared a terrorist.

India also expelled a senior Canadian diplomat and said the decision reflected “the Government of India’s growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities.”

The South Asian nation also temporarily halted visa services, citing concerns about the safety of its diplomats in Canada, and issued a travel advisory for Indian students and nationals in Canada.

Last month, however, India resumed some of its visa services in Canada for a few categories, such as entry, business, and medical visas.

With files from Ty Jadah