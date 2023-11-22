The Rainbow Bridge border crossing is closed to all traffic in both directions following a “vehicle explosion” on the US side, according to the FBI and local officials.

At approximately 1 pm, the FBI’s Buffalo office issued a statement on social media that said it was investigating the car explosion, calling the situation “very fluid.”

However, government officials are currently “operating under the assumption that the incident is terror-related.”

#FBI Buffalo statement on investigation at the Rainbow Bridge: pic.twitter.com/jRaGLL8sU8 — FBI Buffalo (@FBIBuffalo) November 22, 2023

The incident reportedly involved a vehicle crossing into the U.S. from Canada. The Ontario Provincial Police confirmed in a video that the Fort Erie Peace Bridge has also closed and the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge is in the process of shutting down.

“We are closely monitoring the situation. State agencies are on site and ready to assist,” said New York State Governor Kathy Hochul.

US/CANADA border closures in Niagara/Fort Erie. Stay tuned for updates ^ks pic.twitter.com/LKUm3DlmwD — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) November 22, 2023

“At my direction, the New York State Police is actively working with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all points of entry to New York. I am travelling to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement and emergency responders and will update New Yorkers when more information becomes available.”

Several videos posted on social media show flames and a cloud of smoke above the border crossing.

#BREAKING: An explosion has been reported at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls at the Canada-U.S. Border. pic.twitter.com/NxPnBSRFVZ — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) November 22, 2023

It is not clear at this time whether any injuries have been reported as a result of the car explosion.

🚨#BREAKING: A vehicle entering a toll booth at Rainbow Bridge has caused a large explosion to go off, prompting evacuations.⁰⁰📌#NiagaraFalls | #Canada Currently, multiple authorities and emergency personnel are on the scene, with evacuations underway after a vehicle… pic.twitter.com/CGJnKIm6u5 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 22, 2023

“We are aware of an evolving situation at Rainbow Bridge. We are liaising with our US counterparts on this matter. The FBI is leading on the ongoing investigation,” the Canada Border Services Agency said in a statement just after 2 pm.

This is a developing story. More information to come…