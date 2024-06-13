Proposed class-action filed against SiriusXM alleging "misleading" hidden fee

Canadians who use SiriusXM could be part of a proposed class-action lawsuit filed against the satellite radio subscription service.

Law firm Siskinds LLP announced the filing of the proposed consumer class action on Thursday. It is against SiriusXM Radio Canada Inc. and SiriusXM Canada Holdings Inc., which provides satellite radio and in-app streaming subscriptions with ad-free music, celebrity-hosted talk shows, in-depth sports analysis, select play-by-play, and more.

The class action claims that the corporation breached the Competition Act and Ontario Consumer Protection Act by “failing to provide fair and transparent pricing details.”

It specifically alleges that Sirius “misrepresented” its subscription plan prices by “concealing” the additional Music Royalty and Administrative (MRF) mandatory fee.

According to Siskinds LLP, that alleged hidden fee increased the monthly cost of radio plan subscriptions by up to 20.07%.

“Consumers are entitled to full and fair disclosure about prices. Misleading information, such as undisclosed fees, can result in consumers paying higher prices,” said Linda Visser, a partner and class action lawyer at the law firm.

This proposed class action comes just weeks after Sirius was fined $3.3 million by Canada’s Competition Bureau after an investigation found the company engaged in misleading pricing practices.

Could you be a part of this proposed SiriusXM class action?

According to Siskinds LLP, the class action includes all Canadians (excluding those in Quebec) who purchased a SiriusXM radio subscription plan from March 1, 2010, to July 18, 2024.

The first date is when Sirius began charging a MRF fee in Canada and the end date in July is when the corporation is required, as part of a consent agreement with the Commission of Competition, to amend its pricing practices.

The law firm says Quebec is excluded from the proposed class action because the MRF fee was included in the advertised price in the province.

If you’re included in the class action, you can sign up for updates here.

Any questions can also be sent to [email protected] or toll-free at 1-800-461-6166.