Aviation history: First-ever plane running on cooking oil takes off

In a sky-high milestone, Virgin Atlantic soared into the record books with the inaugural transatlantic flight powered entirely by sustainable aviation fuel (also known as SAF).

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, bound for New York’s JFK from Heathrow, marked a pivotal moment for eco-friendly air travel.

Onboard the historic flight — rubbing shoulders with the clouds and innovation — were notable passengers, including Virgin founder Sir Richard Branson, Transport Secretary Mark Harper, and Virgin Atlantic’s chief executive, Shai Weiss.

The groundbreaking journey, while not hosting paying passengers, symbolizes a monumental leap towards greener skies.

According to the UK’s The Independent, the Civil Aviation Authority “meticulously” scrutinized various aspects of the flight prior to takeoff to ensure the aircraft’s readiness for its trailblazing adventure.

The Authority ran dozens of tests to ensure the plane’s engine, fielded by 100% SAF, could take to the skies.

And take to the skies it did:

First transatlantic flight fuelled by cooking oil leaves Heathrow pic.twitter.com/JsHhl997sz — The Independent (@Independent) November 28, 2023

Virgin Atlantic received £1 million to orchestrate this groundbreaking flight. The initiative aimed to showcase the efficacy of SAF in a real-world, large-scale passenger aircraft setting.

SAF is derived from sustainable sources like agricultural waste and used cooking oil, and holds the promise of significantly reducing the aviation industry’s carbon footprint. Despite its potential, the production cost of SAF remains several times higher than conventional jet fuel, making it a challenge for widespread adoption.

With a carbon footprint approximately 70% smaller, SAF is an earnest effort to propel aviation towards a more sustainable future.

SAF can seamlessly integrate into jet engines, allowing for a maximum blend of 50% with kerosene without necessitating modifications. This flexibility makes SAF a feasible and practical option for transitioning toward greener aviation practices.