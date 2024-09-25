Patagonia wants to make it easier for people to buy secondhand products

Good news, finance bros: Patagonia wants to make it cheaper for you to grow your collection of fleece vests.
Driving the news: Patagonia’s CEO told Axios this week that the company is looking to launch a new shopping feature that makes it easier for customers to buy more affordable, secondhand versions of products.
- Secondhand sales currently make up only 1% of Patagonia’s sales, but the retailer is working to build up its resale business until it becomes profitable.
- Companies like Canada Goose, Hudson’s Bay, and even lululemon have all launched resale programs in recent years, but profits in the space have proven to be elusive.
Why it matters: With the sole mission of addressing climate issues (like reducing clothing waste), Patagonia is uniquely motivated to build a resale business model that not only works for them but could eventually serve as a blueprint for other retailers.
- CEO Ryan Gellert claims the goal of making the secondhand business isn’t profit-seeking, but to prove that, on a large enough scale, the resale model can work.
Bottom line: The secondhand retail business has the potential to become a lucrative one. In Canada, almost a third of shoppers already buy pre-owned products every month, and that number will likely grow as more consumers prioritize sustainability.
