Patagonia wants to make it easier for people to buy secondhand products

Good news, finance bros: Patagonia wants to make it cheaper for you to grow your collection of fleece vests.

Driving the news: Patagonia’s CEO told Axios this week that the company is looking to launch a new shopping feature that makes it easier for customers to buy more affordable, secondhand versions of products.

Secondhand sales currently make up only 1% of Patagonia’s sales, but the retailer is working to build up its resale business until it becomes profitable.

Companies like Canada Goose, Hudson’s Bay, and even lululemon have all launched resale programs in recent years, but profits in the space have proven to be elusive.

Why it matters: With the sole mission of addressing climate issues (like reducing clothing waste), Patagonia is uniquely motivated to build a resale business model that not only works for them but could eventually serve as a blueprint for other retailers.

CEO Ryan Gellert claims the goal of making the secondhand business isn’t profit-seeking, but to prove that, on a large enough scale, the resale model can work.

Bottom line: The secondhand retail business has the potential to become a lucrative one. In Canada, almost a third of shoppers already buy pre-owned products every month, and that number will likely grow as more consumers prioritize sustainability.

