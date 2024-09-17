Amazon asks staff to return to office five days a week and people are PISSED

Amazon has announced a return-to-office mandate for staff, and people aren’t happy.

Andy Jassy, CEO of the tech giant, revealed the plans in a message to employees titled “Strengthening our culture and teams.”

“We’ve decided that we’re going to return to being in the office the way we were before the onset of COVID,” he wrote. “When we look back over the last five years, we continue to believe that the advantages of being together in the office are significant.”

According to the Amazon executive, the company has observed that it’s easier for team members to collaborate, brainstorm, teach, and learn from one another in person. He added that the last 15 months they’ve been back in the office three days a week have further proved those benefits.

For those reasons, employees must return to the office five days a week starting next year. Though the note alludes to this being a global mandate, Daily Hive has contacted Amazon to confirm whether it applies to employees in Canada.

“Our expectation is that people will be in the office outside of extenuating circumstances or if you already have a Remote Work Exception approved through your s-team leader,” wrote Jassy.

The CEO gave examples of extenuating circumstances, such as working remotely because you or your child are sick, you have a house emergency, you’re on the road seeing customers or partners, or you need a day or two to finish coding in a quieter environment.

In terms of how Amazon plans to accommodate the influx of workers coming back into the office, Jassy says they’ll bring back assigned seating in locations that were previously organized that way. This includes US headquarters in Puget Sound, Washington, and Arlington, Virginia.

“For locations that had agile desk arrangements before the pandemic, including much of Europe, we will continue to operate that way,” explained Jassy.

The executive acknowledged that some staff may have set up their personal lives so that returning to the office for a full workweek will require some adjustments.

“To help ensure a smooth transition, we’re going to make this new expectation active on January 2, 2025,” he wrote. “Global Real Estate and Facilities (GREF) is working on a plan to accommodate desk arrangements mentioned above and will communicate the details as they are finalized.”

Jassy ended the message by reiterating the importance of the company’s culture.

“I’m optimistic that these changes will better help us accomplish these goals while strengthening our culture and the effectiveness of our teams,” he wrote.

Many online seemed to welcome this move.

Great move by Amazon. Every company should consider doing this. Remote doesn’t really work if you have more than 5 employees. https://t.co/nNYr4xIFZc — Imran Khan (@dottkhan) September 16, 2024

Personally, I’m pretty happy Amazon and others are making people return to the office 5 days a week. Easier for us small timers to hire in that dynamic. — Ian Landsman (@ianlandsman) September 17, 2024

But arguably more were pissed off.

The five day office work week is dead. The sooner bourgeois swine learn to live with that, the better. https://t.co/sMBGRqst1e pic.twitter.com/Ri7GzX2Q2K — The Millennial Snowflake 🇵🇸 (@Teh_Snowflake) September 17, 2024

‘Return to office’ is simply idiotic. Everyone suffers but the sociopaths in commercial real estate pic.twitter.com/fFeRFk7w7I — Amazon Piss Jugs 🇵🇸 (@JeremyWard33) February 4, 2024

Amazon is forcing employees to return to office 5 days a week in January. Praying this doesn’t ripple across corporate America. pic.twitter.com/nIH02ZS3Kj — high jinx (@TyrannyBanks) September 16, 2024

Many responded to the news in classic internet fashion — sarcasm and memes.

Amazon telling employees to return to the office 5 days a week: pic.twitter.com/AxTxKk2YcC — Adam Karpiak (@Adam_Karpiak) September 16, 2024

Why is everyone freaking out about Amazon’s full time RTO policy? You mean to tell me you wouldn’t want to spend 5 days/week under fluorescent lighting and no sense of time? Some of you don’t want it bad enough. pic.twitter.com/OHEb5be2OQ — The Random Recruiter (@randomrecruiter) September 16, 2024

amazon is only asking you to be in the office for 23.8% of your working hours… stop complaining pic.twitter.com/S0sr53fQGF — vik (@vikhyatk) September 17, 2024

how amazon thinks their engineers will be like after returning to office: pic.twitter.com/XM74rFijoC — ahmadaccino (@ahmadaccino) September 17, 2024

One person pointed out how Amazon warehouse workers who didn’t have the option for remote work must feel.

$AMZN told corporate employees they have to return to the office 5 days a week. Amazon warehouse workers who’ve been working non-stop since the pandemic 👇 pic.twitter.com/Zd14azevTj — Benzinga (@Benzinga) September 16, 2024

There are speculations that this could be a foreshadowing of more layoffs. Besides the return-to-office mandate, Jassy also mentioned wanting fewer managers and alluded to “removing layers.”

“So, we’re asking each s-team organization to increase the ratio of individual contributors to managers by at least 15% by the end of Q1 2025,” he wrote. “Having fewer managers will remove layers and flatten organizations more than they are today.”

The ‘Return to Office’ (RTO) push serves two purposes: 1.) Boost commercial real-estate & related industries

2.) Stealth layoffs for those who can’t or won’t RTO — PoizenJam (@PoizenJam) September 16, 2024

Amazon tells staff to return to office 5 days a week. Meanwhile: they don’t have office space to house everyone, or in the US, oh so important parking space. What it means:

They are aiming to stealth layoff their top 10% employees (those with options). — Wille Faler (@wfaler) September 17, 2024

Are you an Amazon employee? What do you think about this decision? Email us at [email protected] to share your thoughts. Confidentiality can be accommodated.