Canada Post has Free Shipping Tuesdays next month — here's who can use the offer

Canada Post has announced a sweet deal that certain Canadians can take advantage of in October.

To celebrate Canada’s small businesses, the crown corporation is introducing Free Shipping Tuesdays.

This will allow small businesses to ship one free package using either an Expedited Parcel (up to 5 kg) or a Tracked Packet—USA (up to 2 kg) using Canada Post’s promo code of the day.

Who can use this promo?

Small businesses interested in taking advantage of the Free Shipping Tuesdays promotion must create a free Canada Post business profile, which they can do here.

Joining the Solutions for Small Business Program will grant customers access to tools and savings on shipping, direct mail, and packaging.

Daily Hive has contacted Canada Post for further comment on what kind of small businesses can sign up for its services. You will likely need to keep your registered business number handy.

How does it work?

Small business owners must check the Canada Post’s website here every Tuesday in October to find the promo code between midnight and 11:59 pm ET.

They can use the free Snap Ship tool to create their shipping label, selecting either the Expedited Parcel or Tracked Packet—USA option to send one free package within Canada or the US.

A credit card will be required to create your label, but customers won’t be charged unless optional features are added or their parcel exceeds Canada Post’s weight limit.

Small business owners don’t need to stress about shipping their packages on Tuesday. All they need to do is create their labels on Free Shipping Tuesdays and print out those labels within five days.

“You can deposit your shipments in a postal box, at a post office, or have your package picked up on another day,” notes Canada Post.